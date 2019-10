Un britanic a descoperit, la doar câteva luni distanţă, resturile a doi dinozauri uriaşi

View this post on Instagram

Mary Anning Monday- my birthday ???? wish today is to find the rest of these ???????? ????????. I happy to be fossil hunting along the Jurassic Coast today in my 50th year . I expect Mary Anning the famous fossil lady of Lyme Regis attended the beach looking for fossils on one or two of her birthdays . She found incredibly well preserved Ichthyosaur jaws like you see in this video from the Jurassic Coast! See us @brandonfossils for more. #fossil#beachcombing#dinosaurs#fossils#jurassic#prehistoric#fossilhunter#jurassiccoast#geologyrocks#naturalwonders#beachfinds#lymeregis#palaeontology#maryanning#maryanningmonday#fossiloftheday