Primul, o tragicomedie a lui Paul Thomas Anderson care evocă derapajele extremiste ale Statelor Unite de astăzi, conduce cursa cu 14 nominalizări, în timp ce „Sinners”, al lui Ryan Coogler, un film la intersecţia genurilor despre America segregacionistă a anilor 1930, este nominalizat în 13 categorii. Filmele „Hamnet” şi „Marty Supreme” au primit 11 nominalizări.

O listă apropiată de cea a Oscarurilor

Această listă este foarte similară cu cea a Oscarurilor, ale căror nominalizări au fost dezvăluite acum câteva zile, cu „Sinners” în fruntea listei, urmat de „One Battle After Another”.

Best film: "Hamnet", "Marty Supreme", "One Battle After Another", "Sentimental Value", "Sinners"

Outstanding British film: "28 Years Later", "The Ballad of Wallis Island", "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy", "Die My Love", "H Is for Hawk", "Hamnet", "I Swear", "Mr Burton", "Pillion", "Steve"

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: The Ceremony – Jack King (regizor, scenarist), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producător), My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (regizor), Wale Davies (scenarist), Pillion – Harry Lighton (regizor, scenarist), A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (regizor), Wasteman – Cal McMau (regizor), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (scenarist)

Best film not in the English language: "It Was Just an Accident", "The Secret Agent", "Sentimental Value", "Sirāt", "The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Best documentary: "2000 Meters to Andriivka", "Apocalypse in the Tropics", "Cover-Up", "Mr Nobody Against Putin", "The Perfect Neighbor"

Best animated film: "Elio", "Little Amélie", "Zootropolis 2"

Best children’s and family film: "Arco", "Boong", "Lilo & Stitch", "Zootropolis 2"

Best director: Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos, Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie, One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson, Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier, Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best original screenplay: I Swear – Kirk Jones, Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho, Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay: The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key, Bugonia – Will Tracy, Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson, Pillion – Harry Lighton

Best leading actress: Jessie Buckley – "Hamnet", Rose Byrne – "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You", Kate Hudson – "Song Sung Blue", Chase Infiniti – "One Battle After Another", Renate Reinsve – "Sentimental Value", Emma Stone – "Bugonia"

Best leading actor: Robert Aramayo – "I Swear", Timothée Chalamet – "Marty Supreme", Leonardo DiCaprio – "One Battle After Another", Ethan Hawke – "Blue Moon", Michael B Jordan – Sinners, Jesse Plemons – "Bugonia"

Best supporting actress: Odessa A’zion – "Marty Supreme", Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – "Sentimental Value", Wunmi Mosaku – "Sinners", Carey Mulligan – "The Ballad of Wallis Island", Teyana Taylor – "One Battle After Another", Emily Watson – "Hamnet"

Best supporting actor: Benicio del Toro – "One Battle After Another", Jacob Elordi – "Frankenstein", Paul Mescal – "Hamnet", Peter Mullan – "I Swear", Sean Penn – "One Battle After Another", Stellan Skarsgård – "Sentimental Value"

Best casting: "I Swear", "Marty Supreme", "One Battle After Another", "Sentimental Value", "Sinners"

Best cinematography: "Frankenstein", "Marty Supreme", "One Battle After Another", "Sinners", "Train Dreams"

Best editing: "F1", "A House of Dynamite", "Marty Supreme", "One Battle After Another", "Sinners"

Best costume design: "Frankenstein", "Hamnet", "Marty Supreme", "Sinners", "Wicked: For Good"

Best make up & hair: "Frankenstein", "Hamnet", "Marty Supreme", "Sinners", "Wicked: For Good"

Best original score: "Bugonia", "Frankenstein", "Hamnet", "One Battle After Another", "Sinners"

Best production design: "Frankenstein", "Hamnet", "Marty Supreme", "One Battle After Another", "Sinners"

Best sound: "F1", "Frankenstein", "One Battle After Another", "Sinners", "Warfare"

Best special visual effects: "Avatar: Fire and Ash", "F1", "Frankenstein", "How to Train Your Dragon", "The Lost Bus"

Best British short animation: "Cardboard", "Solstice", "Two Black Boys in Paradise"

Best British short film: "Magid/ Zafar", "Nostalgie", "Terence", "This Is Endometriosis", "Welcome Home Freckles"

EE Rising Star award (vot din partea publicului): Robert Aramayo, Miles Caton, Chase Infiniti, Archie Madekwe, Posy Sterling.



