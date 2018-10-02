Serena Williams, apariție provocatoare într-un filmuleț. VIDEO

Serena Williams

Jucătoarea americană de tenis Serena Williams a apărut dezbrăcată într-un filmuleț, ca parte dintr-o campanie împotriva cancerului la sân.

În clip, sportiva este văzută acoperindu-şi sânii cu mâinile în timp ce cântă piesa artistei Divinyls Chrissy Amphelt - care a suferit de cancer mamar în 2013 - „I Touch Myself”, conform La Vanguardia, citat de Agerpres.

Intenţia sa este de a atrage atenţia femeilor asupra importanţei de a-şi autoexplora cu regularitate sânii pentru a detecta cât mai precoce orice formaţiuni canceroase.

„În luna aceasta de sensibilizare cu privire la cancerul mamar am înregistrat o versiune a hitului mondial al lui Divinyls 'I Touch Myself' pentru a le reaminti femeilor să se auto-examineze în mod regulat", a scris Serena Williams duminică pe contul său de Instagram.

Tenismena a precizat că videoclipul face parte din campania intitulată „I Touch Myself” în onoarea interpretei melodiei cu acelaşi titlu, care a murit de cancer la sân şi a lăsat mărturie acest cântec „pentru a le reaminti femeilor că sănătatea lor este pe primul plan".

Naomi Osaka a dezvăluit ce i-a șoptit Serena Williams la ureche după finală
 

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself

O postare distribuită de Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) pe

Serena Williams

Sursa: Agerpres

