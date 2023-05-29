Leicester City a retrogradat din Premier League. În 2016 echipa a câștigat campionatul în Anglia
Leicester City a retrogradat din Premier League, în pofida unei victorii cu West Ham United (2-1) din ultima etapă, în timp ce Aston Villa (2-1 cu Brighton) a ocupat locul şapte în clasament şi a prins ultimul bilet din cupele europene.
Leicester, care a promovat în 2014 şi a câştigat neaşteptat titlul din 2016, va fi însoţită în Championship de Leeds United şi de Southampton. Everton s-a salvat graţie victoriei de acasă cu Bournemouth (1-0).
Brentford a învins Manchester City (1-0) şi s-a clasat pe locul nouă, iar Tottenham s-a impus la Leeds United (4-1), dar a ocupat locul opt.
Rezultate din ultima etapă:
Arsenal - Wolverhampton 5-0
Xhaka (11, 14), Saka (27), Gabriel Jesus (58), Kiwior (78)
Aston Villa - Brighton 2-1
Douglas Luiz (8), Watkins (26) - Undav (38)
Brentford - Manchester City 1-0
Pinnock (85)
Chelsea - Newcastle 1-1
Trippier (27, autogol) - Gordon (9)
Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 1-1
Hughes (66) - Awoniyi (31)
Everton - Bournemouth 1-0
Doucoure (57)
Leeds United - Tottenham 1-4
Harrison (67) - Kane (2, 69), Pedro Porro (47), Lucas Moura (90+5)
Leicester City - West Ham United 2-1
Barnes (34), Faes (62) - Fornals (79)
Manchester United - Fulham 2-1
Sancho (39), Bruno Fernandes (55) - Tete (19)
Southampton - Liverpool 4-4
Ward-Prowse (19), Sulemana (28, 47), Armstrong (64) - Diogo Jota (10, 73), Firmino (14), Gakpo (72).
Clasament final:
1. Manchester City 89 puncte
2. Arsenal 84
3. Manchester United 75
4. Newcastle United 71
---------------------------
5. Liverpool 67
6. Brighton 62
-----------------
7. Aston Villa 61
------------------
8. Tottenham 60
9. Brentford 59
10. Fulham 52
11. Crystal Palace 45
12. Chelsea 44
13. Wolverhampton 41
14. West Ham 40
15. Bournemouth 39
16. Nottingham Forest 38
17. Everton 36
-------------------
18. Leicester 34
19. Leeds United 31
20. Southampton 25
29-05-2023 11:07