Leicester City a retrogradat din Premier League. În 2016 echipa a câștigat campionatul în Anglia

29-05-2023 | 11:07
patron Leicester City, elicopter, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, a murit - 5
AFP

Leicester City a retrogradat din Premier League, în pofida unei victorii cu West Ham United (2-1) din ultima etapă, în timp ce Aston Villa (2-1 cu Brighton) a ocupat locul şapte în clasament şi a prins ultimul bilet din cupele europene. 

Vlad Dobrea

Leicester, care a promovat în 2014 şi a câştigat neaşteptat titlul din 2016, va fi însoţită în Championship de Leeds United şi de Southampton. Everton s-a salvat graţie victoriei de acasă cu Bournemouth (1-0).

Brentford a învins Manchester City (1-0) şi s-a clasat pe locul nouă, iar Tottenham s-a impus la Leeds United (4-1), dar a ocupat locul opt.

Rezultate din ultima etapă:
Arsenal - Wolverhampton 5-0
Xhaka (11, 14), Saka (27), Gabriel Jesus (58), Kiwior (78)

Aston Villa - Brighton 2-1
Douglas Luiz (8), Watkins (26) - Undav (38)

Brentford - Manchester City 1-0
Pinnock (85)

Chelsea - Newcastle 1-1
Trippier (27, autogol) - Gordon (9)

Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 1-1
Hughes (66) - Awoniyi (31)

Everton - Bournemouth 1-0
Doucoure (57)

Leeds United - Tottenham 1-4
Harrison (67) - Kane (2, 69), Pedro Porro (47), Lucas Moura (90+5)

Leicester City - West Ham United 2-1
Barnes (34), Faes (62) - Fornals (79)

Manchester United - Fulham 2-1
Sancho (39), Bruno Fernandes (55) - Tete (19)

Southampton - Liverpool 4-4
Ward-Prowse (19), Sulemana (28, 47), Armstrong (64) - Diogo Jota (10, 73), Firmino (14), Gakpo (72).

Clasament final:

1. Manchester City 89 puncte
2. Arsenal 84
3. Manchester United 75
4. Newcastle United 71
---------------------------
5. Liverpool 67
6. Brighton 62
-----------------
7. Aston Villa 61
------------------
8. Tottenham 60
9. Brentford 59
10. Fulham 52
11. Crystal Palace 45
12. Chelsea 44
13. Wolverhampton 41
14. West Ham 40
15. Bournemouth 39
16. Nottingham Forest 38
17. Everton 36
-------------------
18. Leicester 34
19. Leeds United 31
20. Southampton 25

Portarul Sergio Rico, de la PSG, în
Stiri Sport
Portarul Sergio Rico, de la PSG, în "stare gravă" după un accident de călărie. A fost transportat cu elicopterul la spital

Internaţionalul spaniol Sergio Rico, portarul de rezervă al echipei de fotbal Paris Saint-Germain, este internat în "stare gravă" după un accident de călărie produs în Andaluzia, a anunţat clubul francez, citat de AFP.

VIDEO. Ucraineanca Marta Kostyuk a fost huiduită la Roland Garros, după ce a refuzat să dea mâna cu reprezentanta Belarus
Stiri Sport
VIDEO. Ucraineanca Marta Kostyuk a fost huiduită la Roland Garros, după ce a refuzat să dea mâna cu reprezentanta Belarus

Ucraineanca Marta Kostyuk a declarat că "oamenii ar trebui să se simtă jenați", după ce a fost huiduită la ieșirea de pe teren, în urma înfrângerii din primul tur al turneului de la Roland Garros, în fața Arynei Sabalenka.  

A patra medalie de aur pentru România la Campionatul European de canotaj din Slovenia
Stiri Sport
A patra medalie de aur pentru România la Campionatul European de canotaj din Slovenia

Româncele Ancuţa Bodnar şi Simona Radiş, campioanele olimpice en titre, au câştigat medaliile de aur în proba de dublu vâsle feminin, duminică, la Campionatele Europene de la Bled (Slovenia).

 

Recomandări
Alegeri Turcia. Un val imens de susținători a ieșit în stradă la Ankara. Erdogan: „Democraţia noastră este câştigătoarea”
Stiri externe
Alegeri Turcia. Un val imens de susținători a ieșit în stradă la Ankara. Erdogan: „Democraţia noastră este câştigătoarea”

Preşedintele turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan a fost reales duminică în funcție, după al doilea tur de scrutin, a anunţat Comitetul electoral al Turciei, în baza rezultatelor provizorii.

Și ceferiştii ies în stradă. Mitinguri de protest organizate de Federaţia Sindicatelor Transportatorilor Feroviari
Stiri Sociale
Și ceferiştii ies în stradă. Mitinguri de protest organizate de Federaţia Sindicatelor Transportatorilor Feroviari

Angajaţii CFR protestează luni, între orele 10.00 – 12.45, lângă Parcul din faţa Ministerului Transporturilor. Ei au mai multe solicitări, printre care aprobarea bugetului la CFR Călători şi CFR Infrastructură şi creșterea salariilor cu 25 %.  

ANPC le cere băncilor să emită noi grafice de rambursare pentru credite. Ce înseamnă rate egale și rate descrescătoare
iBani
ANPC le cere băncilor să emită noi grafice de rambursare pentru credite. Ce înseamnă rate egale și rate descrescătoare

ANPC a anunțat că sancționează încă 8 bănci, după ce săptămâna trecut a amendat 11, pentru practici înșelătoare, spun reprezentanții instituției, privind modalitatea de calcul a ratelor.  

