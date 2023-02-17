Premiile BAFTA 2023. Filmul cu cele mai multe nominalizări la gala cinematografiei engleze

Filmul german „All Quiet On The Western Front” a obținut cele mai multe nominalizări pentru premiile BAFTA 2023 - 14.

Pe poziția a doua în topul filmelor cu cele mai multe nominalizări este „The Banshees of Inisherin” cu zece nominalizări, inclusiv pentru actorul principal Colin Farrell și actorii în rol secundar Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson și Barry Keoghan.

Tot zece nominalizări a primit și filmul „Everything Everywhere All At Once”, care poate fi urmărit în premieră în România, pe VOYO.

Premiile BAFTA sunt oferite anual de către British Academy of Film and Television Arts, o organizație non-profit a profesioniștilor din film și televiziune din Marea Britanie, fondată în 1947.

Gala Premiilor BAFTA 2023

Pe 19 februarie 2023 va avea loc cea de-a 76-a ediție a galei premiilor Academiei Britanice de Arte ale Filmului şi Televiziunii (BAFTA).

Actorul Richard E. Grant şi prezentatoarea TV Alison Hammond vor fi gazdele galei din 2023, organizate la Southbank Centre din Londra.

În premieră anul acesta, gala va difuza în direct câştigătorii ultimelor patru categorii, după ce, în cadrul ediţiilor anterioare, anunţurile au fost înregistrate şi difuzate în aceeaşi zi.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Prezentăm mai jos lista filmelor nominalizate la premiile Bafta 2023

Cel mai bun film

„All Quiet on the Western Front”;

„The Banshees of Inisherin”;

„Elvis”;

„Everything Everywhere All At Once”;

„TÁR”;

Cel mai bun film britanic

„Aftersun”;

„The Banshees of Inisherin”;

„Brian And Charles”;

„Empire of Light”

„Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”;

„Living”;

„Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”;

„See How They Run”;

„The Swimmers”;

„The Wonder”;

Cel mai bun debut al unui scriitor, regizor sau producător britanic

Charlotte Wells, „Aftersun”;

Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, „Blue Jean”;

Marie Lidén, „Electric Malady”;

Katy Brand, „Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”;

Maia Kenworthy, „Rebellion”;

Cel mai bun film care nu este în engleză

„All Quiet on the Western Front”;

„Argentina, 1985”;

„Corsage”;

„Decision To Leave”;

„The Quiet Girl”;

Cel mai bun documentar

„All That Breathes”;

„All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”;

„Fire of Love”;

„Moonage Daydream”;

„Navalny”;

Cel mai bun film de animație

„Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”;

„Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”;

„Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”;

„Turning Red”;

Cel mai bun regizor

Edward Berger, „All Quiet on the Western Front”;

Martin McDonagh, „The Banshees of Inisherin”;

Park Chan-wook, „Decision To Leave”;

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, „Everything Everywhere All At Once”;

Todd Field, „TÁR”;

Gina Prince-Bythewood, „The Woman King”;

Cel mai original scenariu

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”;

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”;

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, „The Fabelmans”;

Todd Field, „TÁR”;

Ruben Östlund, „Triangle of Sadness”;

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, „All Quiet on the Western Front”;

Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”;

Colm Bairéad, „The Quiet Girl”;

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, „She Said”;

Samuel D. Hunter, „The Whale”;

Cea mai bună actriță

Ana de Armas, „Blonde”;

Cate Blanchett, „TÁR”;

Viola Davis, „The Woman King”;

Danielle Deadwyler, „Till”;

Emma Thompson, „Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”;

Michelle Yeoh, „Everything Everywhere All At Once”;

Cel mai bun actor

Austin Butler, „Elvis”;

Brendan Fraser, „The Whale”;

Colin Farrell, „The Banshees of Inisherin”;

Daryl McCormack, „Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”;

Paul Mescal, „Aftersun”;

Bill Nighy, „Living”;

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Angela Bassett, „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”;

Hong Chau, „The Whale”;

Kerry Condon, „The Banshees of Inisherin”;

Jamie Lee Curtis, „Everything Everywhere All At Once”;

Dolly De Leon, „Triangle of Sadness”;

Carey Mulligan, „She Said”;

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Brendan Gleeson, „The Banshees of Inisherin”;

Barry Keoghan, „The Banshees of Inisherin”;

Ke Huy Quan, „Everything Everywhere All At Once”;

Eddie Redmayne, „The Good Nurse”;

Albrecht Schuch, „All Quiet on the Western Front”;

Michael Ward, „Empire of Light”;

Cea mai bună partitură originală

Volker Bertelmann , “All Quiet on the Western Front”;

Justin Hurwitz , „Babylon”;

Carter Burwell, „The Banshees of Inisherin”;

Son Lux, „Everything Everywhere All At Once”;

„Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”;

Alexandre Desplat, „Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”;

Cel mai bun casting

Lucy Pardee, “Aftersun”;

Simon Bär, “All Quiet on the Western Front”;

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, „Elvis”;

Sarah Halley Finn, „Everything Everywhere All At Once”;

Pauline Hansson, „Triangle of Sadness”;

Cea mai bună fotografie

James Friend, „All Quiet on the Western Front”;

Greig Fraser, „The Batman”;

Mandy Walker, „Elvis”;

Roger Deakins, „Empire of Light”;

Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”;

Cea mai bună editare

Sven Budelmann, „All Quiet on the Western Front”;

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, „The Banshees of Inisherin”;

Matt Villa, „Elvis”;

Paul Rogers, „Everything Everywhere All At Once”;

Eddie Hamilton, „Top Gun: Maverick”;

Cel mai bună producție

Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, „All Quiet on the Western Front”;

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, „Babylon”;

James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, „The Batman”;

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, „Elvis”;

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, „Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”;

Cel mai bun design de costume

Lisy Christl, „All Quiet on the Western Front”;

J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, „Amsterdam”;

Mary Zophres, „Babylon”;

Catherine Martin, „Elvis”;

Jenny Beavan, „Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”;

Cel mai bun machiaj și păr

Heike Merker, „All Quiet on the Western Front”;

Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, „The Batman”;

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, “Elvis”;

Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, „Roald Dahl’s

Matilda The Musical”;

Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, „The Whale”;

Cel mai bun sunet

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, “All Quiet on the Western Front”;

Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary;

Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, “Avatar: The Way of Water”;

Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, „Elvis”;

Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, „TÁR”;

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and

Mark Weingarten, „Top Gun: Maverick”;

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale speciale

Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller and Frank Petzoid, „All Quiet on the Western Front”;

Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, “Avatar: The Way of Water”;

Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, „The Batman”;

Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz, „Everything Everywhere All At Once”;

Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, „Top Gun: Maverick”;

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație britanic

„The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”;

„Middle Watch”;

„Your Mountain is Waiting”;

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic

„The Ballad Of Olive Morris”;

„Bazigaga”;

„Bus Girl”;

„A Drifting Up”;

„An Irish Goodbye”;

Premiul EE Rising Star (votat de public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

La ediția din 2022 a premiilor BAFTA, premiul pentru cel mai bun regizor a fost câștigat de Jane Campion, pentru filmul „The Power of the Dog”. Aceeași peliculă a câștigat la categoria cel mai bun film.

Premiul pentru cel mai bun actor în rol principal a fost câștigat de Will Smith în „King Richard”, iar la categoria cea mai bună actriță în rol principal, câștigătoare a fost Joanna Scanlan pentru rolul din „After Love”.

Sursa: bafta.org Etichete: , , , Dată publicare: 17-02-2023 09:45

