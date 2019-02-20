Gafă de proporții la Burberry: obiect vestimentar lansat la Londra, ținta criticilor

burberry londra

Un obiect vestimentar inclus în noua colecţie Burberry și prezentat la Londra a declanșat un val de reacții critice, compania britanică recunoscând că a greşit.

Burberry a prezentat un hanorac cu ștreang în cadrul Săptămânii de Modă de la Londra, iar reacțiile nu au întârziat să apară.

Între vocile critice la adresa Burberry s-a numărat şi cea a modelului Liz Kennedy, care a prezentat la Londra pentru Burberry. Ea a scris pe Instagram: „Sinuciderea nu este modă. Să nu uităm nici de oribila istorie a linşajului”, informează News.ro.

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.

A post shared by ???? (@liz.kennedy_) on

Citește și
Kim Kardashian, ”devastată” din cauza unei rochii

 

Și-au recunoscut gafa

Şeful companiei, Marco Gobbetti, a spus că regretă neplăcerile create şi că „a fost o insensibilitate”.

Hanoracul a fost inclus în colecţia dedicată tinerilor „Tempest”, realizată de directorul de creaţie Riccardo Tisci, care a fost prezentată duminică.

„Vom reflecta asupra acestui caz, vom învăţa din el şi vom lua toate măsurile pentru a nu se repeta”, a mai scris Gobbetti.

Ricardo Tisci s-a scuzat la rândul lui: „Având în vedere că designul a fost inspirat de tema nautică, mi-am dat seama că a fost insensibil”.

Al treilea scandal în modă în 2019

Burberry este a treia mare companie de modă implicată în scandaluri de la începutul acestui an.

La începutul lunii februarie, brandul de lux Gucci a retras de la vânzare un obiect vestimentar, un pulover din lână care acoperea partea de jos a feţei şi era decupat în zona gurii, unde ţesătura imita buze roşii, care a fost considerat de mulţi jignitor.

În ianuarie, Prada a retras un accesoriu care se încadra aceluiaşi stereotip.

Sursa: News.ro

