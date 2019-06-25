  1. Stiri
  3. Ce a povestit o femeie după ce a fost moartă timp de 27 de minute

Ce a povestit o femeie după ce a fost moartă timp de 27 de minute


Tina Hines

O femeie din Statele Unite care a decedat pentru 27 de minute după ce a făcut un infarct a scris un mesaj uimitor pentru familia ei, după ce s-a trezit.

Tina Hines, din Phoenix, Arizona, a făcut infarct în februarie 2018, în timp ce se pregătea de o plimbare pe munte, alături de soțul ei, Brian. Din senin, femeia s-a prăbușit, iar soțul ei a chemat rapid ambulanța.

Pe drumul spre spital, a fost readusă la viață de șase ori, fiind practic moartă pentru un total de 27 de minute. La spital, a fost intubată, iar femeia s-a trezit miraculos, a relatat familia, conform Daily Mail.

Fiind intubată și neputând astfel să vorbească, Tina a solicitat prin gesturi ceva să scrie. Atunci a scris „It's real” (”Există”). Ulterior ea a susținut că s-a referit la Rai.

„A fost atât de real, culorile erau atât de intense”, a spus femeia, care a descris o figură despre care spune că era Iisus stând în picioare în fața unor porți negre, iar în spatele lui era o lumină galbenă strălucitoare.

Povestea a fost făcută publică și de către nepoata femeii, care a fost atât de impresionată încât și-a tatuat mesajul pe încheietura mânii drepte.

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(sharing because this story is too cool not to share) A little over a year ago my Aunt Tina, one of the most amazing, discerning, and healthy people I know had an unexpected cardiac arrest and according to doctors had died and was brought back to life four times by my Uncle Brian and first responders before arriving to the hospital. She was put on a defibrillator and after miraculously waking up the first thing she did, unable to speak because she was intubated, was ask for a pen and in my cousins journal wrote “it’s real”. The people in the room asked “what’s real?” and she responded by pointing up to heaven with tears in her eyes. Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen. It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you @_tinahines! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love❤️

A post shared by Madie Johnson (@madiejohnson) on

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am sharing this because many have asked and want to know more. If you’d like you can watch my aunt and uncle meeting the paramedics who saved her on the link in my bio. While my Aunt’s story has impacted me in ways I can’t explain, I was not there when my Aunt collapsed. My Uncle Brian, my cousin Tatum, and their friend Jeff were there when she collapsed in her Arizona driveway. They were getting ready for a hike one second, and the next second saw my Aunt unconscious on the ground. My Uncle Brian and Jeff immediately did chest compressions before first responders arrived. My cousin Tatum watched as her dad tried to save her mom. In fact, paramedics stated she had no pulse and was shocked five times (I thought four). I hope to share more parts of the story soon, through the eyes of others who were there.

A post shared by Madie Johnson (@madiejohnson) on

Ce a povestit o femeie după ce a fost moartă timp de 27 de minute
Sursa: Daily Mail

Tags: femeie moarta 27 de minute, mesaj, rai, tina hines,

