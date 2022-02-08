Premiile Oscar 2022, lista nominalizărilor. ”Power of the dog” și ”Dune”, cele mai multe propuneri

Doar câteva filme care au rulat în cinematografe în timpul pandemiei au primit câteva nominalizări la premiile Oscar 2022.  

Astfel, este vorba despre ”Belfast”, „West Side Story” și „Licorice Pizza” care au primit nominalizări la cea de-a 94-a ediție a Premiilor Oscar 2022.

Pe de altă parte, ”The Power of the Dog” este filmul care are cele mai multe nominalizări: 12.

 

Este urmat îndeaproape de ”Dune”, care are 10, și de ”Belfast” și ”West Side Story”, care au șapte nominalizări fiecare.

Urmează King Richard (6), Don't Look Up (4), Nightmare Alley (4) și Drive My Car (4).

Premiile Academiei vor avea loc duminică, 27 martie.

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun film

"Belfast"
"CODA"
"Don't Look Up"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

 

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Judi Dench, "Belfast"
Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

 

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"
Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"
Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun film internațional

 

"Drive My Car"
"Flee"
"The Hand of God"
"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"
"The Worst Person in the World"

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun film de animație

 

"Encanto"
"Flee"
"Luca"
"The Mitchells vs. The Machine"
"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

 

"CODA"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"The Lost Daughter"
"The Power of the Dog"

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun scenariu original

 

"Belfast"
"Don't Look Up"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"The Worst Person in the World"

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

 

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
Andrew Garfield, "Tik Tik Boom!"
Will Smith, "King Richard"
Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

 

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun regizor

 

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

 

"Don't Look Up"
"Dune"
"Encanto"
"Parallel Mothers"
"The Power of the Dog"

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cele mai bune efecte speciale

 

"Dune"
"Free Guy"
"No Time to Die"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
"Spider-Man: No Way Home"
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

