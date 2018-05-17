Administrația Prezidențială a publicat textul sesizării lui Klaus Iohannis către Comisia de la Veneția

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

Administrația Prezidențială a dat publicității textul sesizării prin care președintele Klaus Iohannis a scolitat un punct de vedere Comisiei de la Veneția cu privire la modificările aduse de PSD-ALDE la legile justiției.

Este vorba despre cele trei legi adoptate de Parlamentul României, vizând statutul judecătorilor și procurorilor, organizarea judiciară, respectiv organizarea și funcționarea Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii.

Anterior, în data de 26 aprilie 2018, Adunarea Parlamentară a Consiliului Europei a sesizat Comisia de la Veneția cu privire la aceleași legi.

”Cele două solicitări vizează acte normative care nu au intrat în vigoare și cuprind modificări cu un impact major asupra funcționării sistemului judiciar și independenței justiției din România.

Având în vedere dezideratul de a se ajunge la soluții legislative pe deplin adecvate cadrului constituțional intern și standardelor europene referitoare la independența justiției, Președintele României consideră utilă organizarea cât mai rapidă a unor consultări directe între reprezentanții autorităților publice și ai societății civile din România cu experții Comisiei de la Veneția.

Vă prezentăm în continuare textul solicitării adresate Comisiei de la Veneția de către Președintele României, domnul Klaus Iohannis:

„Dear Mr. President,

A package of three laws attempting to reform the justice sector in Romania are now adopted by Parliament and will be promulgated. Draft law revising law no. 303/2004 on the statute of judges and prosecutors, law no. 304/2004 on judicial organization and law no. 317/2004 on the Superior Council of Magistracy have each been reviewed by the Constitutional Court twice. However, I consider that their final versions are still not compliant neither with the Romanian constitutional framework nor with the European standards on the independence of justice.

Before promulgating them, and considering the high relevance enjoyed by the opinions of the Venice Commission in general and particularly for the Romanian Constitutional Court, I have decided to address these laws to the Romanian Constitutional Court and to the Venice Commission.

At the same time, I have asked the Constitutional Court to cooperate with the advisory body on constitutional matters of the Council of Europe and make possible that its decision be based on the opinion of the Venice Commission.

Therefore, according to Article 3 of the Resolution (2002) 3, Revised Statute of the European Commission for Democracy through Law, I have the honour to ask the Venice Commission to issue an opinion on draft laws revising law no. 303/2004 on the statute of judges and prosecutors, law no. 304/2004 on judicial organization, and law no. 317/2004 on the Superior Council of Magistracy.

Sincerely yours,

KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS” - se arată în comunicatul Administrației Prezidențiale.

