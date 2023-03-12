Live Text - Gala Premiilor Oscar 2023. Cele mai importante momente de la decernarea premiilor Academiei Americane de Film

12-03-2023 | 22:43
Oscar
Shutterstock

Gala premiilor Oscar 2023 va fi transmisă în format Live Text pe stirileprotv.ro și va putea fi urmărită live în România în exclusivitate pe VOYO.

Cristian Matei

VOYO este singura platformă online din România unde ceremonia de decernare a Premiilor Oscar 2023 poate fi urmărită LIVE, integral.

Premiile Oscar 2023 pot fi urmărite live text și pe stirileprotv.ro începând cu ora 03.00.

Filmele “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, “The Banshees of Inisherin” și “The Fabelmans” sunt filmele care conduc, anul acesta, lista de nominalizări la premiile Oscar 2023. Pelicula “Everything Everywhere All At Once” are cele mai multe nominalizări: 11.

Iată care sunt nominalizările la premiile Oscar 2023.

Cel mai bun film:

All Quiet on the Western Front,

Avatar: The Way of Water,

The Banshees of Inisherin,

Elvis,

Everything Everywhere All At Once,

The Fabelmans,

Tar,

Top Gun: Maverick,

Triangle of Sadness,

Women Talking

Cea mai bună actriță

Cate Blanchett (Tar),

Ana De Armas (Blonde),

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie),

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans),

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Cel mai bun actor

Austin Butler (Elvis),

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin),

Brendan Fraser (The Whale),

Paul Mescal (Aftersun),

Bill Nighy (Living)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever),

Hong Chau (The Whale),

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin),

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once),

Stepanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin),

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway),

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans),

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin),

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

All Quiet on the Western Front,

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,

Living,

Top Gun: Maverick,

Women Talking

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

The Banshees of Inisherin,

Everything Everywhere All At Once,

The Fabelmans,

Tar,

Triangle of Sadness

Cel mai bun film internațional:

All Quiet on the Western Front,

Argentina,

1985,

Close,

EO,

The Quiet Girl

Cel mai bun cântec:

Applause (Tell it Like a Woman),

Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick),

Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever),

Naatu Naatu (RRR),

This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Cea mai bun film de animație:

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,

The Sea Beast,

Turning Red,

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

All Quiet on the Western Front,

Avatar: The Way of Water,

The Batman,

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,

Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun film documentar:

All That Breathes,

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,

Fire of Love,

A House Made of Splinters,

Navalny

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

All Quiet on the Western Front,

Babylon,

The Banshees of Inisherin,

Everything Everywhere All At Once,

The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun montaj:

The Banshees of Inisherin,

Elvis,

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun sunet

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Cele mai bune costume

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Rideg

The Red Suitcase

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year

Stranger at the Gate

