Live Text - Gala Premiilor Oscar 2023. Cele mai importante momente de la decernarea premiilor Academiei Americane de Film
Gala premiilor Oscar 2023 va fi transmisă în format Live Text pe stirileprotv.ro și va putea fi urmărită live în România în exclusivitate pe VOYO.
VOYO este singura platformă online din România unde ceremonia de decernare a Premiilor Oscar 2023 poate fi urmărită LIVE, integral.
Premiile Oscar 2023 pot fi urmărite live text și pe stirileprotv.ro începând cu ora 03.00.
Filmele “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, “The Banshees of Inisherin” și “The Fabelmans” sunt filmele care conduc, anul acesta, lista de nominalizări la premiile Oscar 2023. Pelicula “Everything Everywhere All At Once” are cele mai multe nominalizări: 11.
Iată care sunt nominalizările la premiile Oscar 2023.
Cel mai bun film:
All Quiet on the Western Front,
Avatar: The Way of Water,
The Banshees of Inisherin,
Elvis,
Everything Everywhere All At Once,
The Fabelmans,
Tar,
Top Gun: Maverick,
Triangle of Sadness,
Women Talking
Cea mai bună actriță
Cate Blanchett (Tar),
Ana De Armas (Blonde),
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie),
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans),
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Cel mai bun actor
Austin Butler (Elvis),
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin),
Brendan Fraser (The Whale),
Paul Mescal (Aftersun),
Bill Nighy (Living)
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever),
Hong Chau (The Whale),
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin),
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once),
Stepanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin),
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway),
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans),
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin),
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
All Quiet on the Western Front,
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,
Living,
Top Gun: Maverick,
Women Talking
Cel mai bun scenariu original:
The Banshees of Inisherin,
Everything Everywhere All At Once,
The Fabelmans,
Tar,
Triangle of Sadness
Cel mai bun film internațional:
All Quiet on the Western Front,
Argentina,
1985,
Close,
EO,
The Quiet Girl
Cel mai bun cântec:
Applause (Tell it Like a Woman),
Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick),
Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever),
Naatu Naatu (RRR),
This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Cea mai bun film de animație:
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,
The Sea Beast,
Turning Red,
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
All Quiet on the Western Front,
Avatar: The Way of Water,
The Batman,
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,
Top Gun: Maverick
Cel mai bun film documentar:
All That Breathes,
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,
Fire of Love,
A House Made of Splinters,
Navalny
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
All Quiet on the Western Front,
Babylon,
The Banshees of Inisherin,
Everything Everywhere All At Once,
The Fabelmans
Cel mai bun montaj:
The Banshees of Inisherin,
Elvis,
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Cel mai bun sunet
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Cele mai bune costume
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Rideg
The Red Suitcase
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
Stranger at the Gate