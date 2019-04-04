  1. Stiri
  Britney Spears a fost internată într-o clinică de sănătate mintală

Britney Spears a fost internată într-o clinică de sănătate mintală

Autor: Stirileprotv.ro
Ultimul update: Joi 04 Aprilie 2019 08:29
Data publicarii: Joi 04 Aprilie 2019 08:26
Categorie: Entertainment
Britney Spears a fost internată într-o clinică de sănătate mintală, informează publicația americană TMZ.

Surse apropiate artistei ar fi declarat pentru TMZ că aceasta este devastată de boala tatălui ei, care se află într-o stare foarte gravă. Acesta a suferit două operații la intestine și colon, iar după a doua intervenție a avut complicații. Totul a început la finele lui 2018, când colonul său s-a rupt spontan.

Britney se mutase alături de tatăl ei pentru a avea grijă de el și trecea prin momente foarte grele. 

Artista s-a internat în clinică în urmă cu o săptămână și va sta acolo timp de 30 de zile pentru recuperare, mai spun jurnaliștii americani.

 

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.

Sursa: TMZ.com

