FOTO Noi specii de dinozauri au fost descoperite. Detaliile surprinzătoare oferite de cercetători

https://t.co/t6HzYwEd2L

Two new species of spinosaurids, predatory theropod dinosaurs; excellent video.#palaeontology #dinodork pic.twitter.com/LVr0WTHMMY

Below is a 3D print of the Riparovenator posterior braincase and occiput I was lucky enough to find whilst holidaying on the IOW. pic.twitter.com/UwhIdAAv8p