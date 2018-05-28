Stare de urgenţă în statul american Maryland. Două orașe, devastate de inundații

E stare de urgenţă în statul american Maryland, unde două oraşe au fost răvăşite de inundaţii ivite după ploi abundente.

Străzile localităţii Ellicott City s-au transformat în râuri furibunde. Şuvoaiele au luat pe sus maşinile parcate pe străzi şi le-au purtat la vale.

Cartierele respective au fost afectate şi în 2016 de inundaţii la fel de violente.

WATCH: Extreme flash floods in Ellicott City, Maryland after heavy rain soaked the region (Vid: Kali Harris) pic.twitter.com/WOnEynJywe — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) 28 May 2018

Scene similare s-au derulat şi în oraşul Baltimore. Pompierii au primit sute de apeluri şi au intervenit cu bărcile ca să-i salveze pe localnicii luaţi prin surprindere de torenţi.

În unele zonele, apele au ajuns până la primul etaj al clădirilor, aşa că mulţi locatari s-au refugiat pe acoperiş.

Dramatic video shows flash floods striking Ellicott City in Maryland pic.twitter.com/ACT7ROBgW9 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) 28 May 2018

More EXTREME flooding video from@libsolomon as a flash #flood emergency continues along the Patapsco River in parts of Howard, Baltimore and Anne Arundel Counties in MD. pic.twitter.com/JpzVng1jCT — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) 27 May 2018

Buildings collapse and vehicles wash away as flash floods ravage the Baltimore area's Ellicott City. Multiple rescue attempts are underway. https://t.co/UFvPCXj10T pic.twitter.com/i7WSs9kocN — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) 28 May 2018

FLASH FLOODS: A state of emergency has been declared in Maryland after a massive storm drenched the Baltimore region - triggering flash floods and prompting emergency rescues, as raging waters engulfed cars and rose to as high as six feet. #TenNews pic.twitter.com/05lADOd8ML — TEN Eyewitness News (@channeltennews) 28 May 2018

Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer