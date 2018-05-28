Stare de urgenţă în statul american Maryland. Două orașe, devastate de inundații

Ultimul update: Luni 28 Mai 2018 07:37
Data publicarii: Luni 28 Mai 2018 07:31
Categorie: Internaţional
E stare de urgenţă în statul american Maryland, unde două oraşe au fost răvăşite de inundaţii ivite după ploi abundente.

Străzile localităţii Ellicott City s-au transformat în râuri furibunde. Şuvoaiele au luat pe sus maşinile parcate pe străzi şi le-au purtat la vale.

Cartierele respective au fost afectate şi în 2016 de inundaţii la fel de violente.

Scene similare s-au derulat şi în oraşul Baltimore. Pompierii au primit sute de apeluri şi au intervenit cu bărcile ca să-i salveze pe localnicii luaţi prin surprindere de torenţi.

În unele zonele, apele au ajuns până la primul etaj al clădirilor, aşa că mulţi locatari s-au refugiat pe acoperiş.

