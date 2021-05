Ruinele unui sat din Italia au ieşit la iveală după drenarea unui lac. VIDEO

Ruinele localităţii învecinate, care s-a aflat sub ape timp de mai bine de 70 de ani, au ieşit din nou la iveală.

The Italian village of Curon has been under water for more than 70 years. It recently resurfaced when Lake Resia, created by a hydroelectric dam in 1950, was drained for maintenance, giving visitors a rare chance to explore what’s left of the lost village. https://t.co/nRtEv5GTPD pic.twitter.com/k71hUASO5c