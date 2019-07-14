  1. Stiri
Orașul-fantomă în care au murit mii de oameni. De ce merg în „cel mai contaminat loc" din lume


Orașul-fantomă în care au murit 2.000 de persoane. De ce merg turiștii în „cel mai contaminat loc” din lume

O localitate abandonată din Australia, supranumită „cel mai contaminat loc de pe planetă”, a devenit o atracție turistică pentru turiști, în ciuda faptului că își pun în pericol sănătatea.

În trecut, orășelul-fantomă Wittenoom din regiunea Pilbara, din vestul Australiei, era renumit pentru activitatea de minerit. În 1943, a fost extras pentru prima dată din pământ azbest albastru. Cu timpul, a deveni o industrie foarte populară – mii de bărbați și femei lucrau în mine, cât și copii. Minele s-au închis în 1966, iar orășelul a început ușor-ușor să moară și el.

 
 
 
 
Mai mult de atât, în jur de 2.000 de muncitori și rezidenți și-au pierdut viața din cauza contaminării cu azbest, scrie The Sun.

Aerul din zonă este încă toxic, motiv pentru care orășelul a fost eliminat de pe hărți, pentru a descuraja oamenii să viziteze zona.

„Locul nu poate fi curățat. Este extrem de periculos, e unul dintre cele ma contaminate locuri de pe planetă”, a declarat Larry Graham, fost politician local.

Mai mult, guvernul a început să demoleze clădirile, însă recent locul a devenit o populară atracție turistică. Astfel, pe rețelele de socializare au apărut sute de fotografii cu turiștii care își pun în pericol viețile pentru a obține câteva like-uri. Potrivit ABC, ar exista chiar tururi ghidate în zonă, deși acestea sunt ilegale.

„Am un singur mesaj pentru cei ce se gândesc să meargă la Wittenoon. Nu faceți asta. Semnele de avertizare nu au rol decorativ. Sunt avertizări serioase privind consecințele grave aspra sănătății. Este stupid să călătoriți acolo. Sunt numeroase locuri în vestul Australiei care nu au consecințe fatale”, a transmis ministrul Ben Wyatt.

Orașul-fantomă în care au murit mii de oameni. De ce merg în „cel mai contaminat loc” din lume
Sursa: The Sun

