Orașul-fantomă în care au murit mii de oameni. De ce merg în „cel mai contaminat loc” din lume

O localitate abandonată din Australia, supranumită „cel mai contaminat loc de pe planetă”, a devenit o atracție turistică pentru turiști, în ciuda faptului că își pun în pericol sănătatea.
În trecut, orășelul-fantomă Wittenoom din regiunea Pilbara, din vestul Australiei, era renumit pentru activitatea de minerit. În 1943, a fost extras pentru prima dată din pământ azbest albastru. Cu timpul, a deveni o industrie foarte populară – mii de bărbați și femei lucrau în mine, cât și copii. Minele s-au închis în 1966, iar orășelul a început ușor-ușor să moară și el.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Another bucket list place. A lost place. Ages ago I’ve read about #Wittenoom, a little abandoned mining town at the north of #karijininationalpark. In the 1950s this mine was mining blue asbestos which was discovered by a german lady in 1888 and later used in early gas masks and cigarette buts. It’s been the only blue asbestos mining town in Australia for quite a while. Years after mining many workers got serious health issues and in 1966 the mine was finally closed. In the early 2000 the Western Australian councils decided to wipe the town out of most maps due to the serious health risks in the area. But until today a handful of people are still living in the little village or what’s left of it. I could hear a diesel generator running which was gaining power for one of the little shads covered in ‘KEEP OUT’ signs. Some of you might have seen the report @galileo put out a few weeks ago. But let me tell you, this place ain’t that isolated. It’s super close to one of the most famous Western Australian National Parks and the next town, or at least roadhouse, isn’t far off. These people live less isolated than I lived while working in Paynes Find. But the very few citizens will probably see less people on a daily bases even though Wittenoom is becoming a hotspot for urban explorers. The lady from the visitor center on the other hand had a clear warning for us ‘Don’t go there. It’s not safe.’ And she ain’t completely wrong. Leftover asbestos is still present in and around Wittenoom. We didn’t drive down to the mine or the #wittenoomgorge. Quite a few people do though and take a dip into the ice cold water and will explore what’s left of the mine. At no time I felt unsafe or scared but I didn’t wanted to push my luck plus it was getting late anyway. So we only took a few pictures, drove around town for a few minutes and kept traveling north. What a place. If you are ever close by, don’t miss out on it but don’t just go here on purpose unless you have time and you are seriously into #urbex. There’s not a lot here for the average backpacker to be honest... ???????????? #travelphotography #westernaustralia #australia #australien #backpacking #lostplace #karijini #urbex
Mai mult de atât, în jur de 2.000 de muncitori și rezidenți și-au pierdut viața din cauza contaminării cu azbest, scrie The Sun.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
We deal with Asbestos a fair in the old areas we live in and being painters this sign was outside Wittenoom. Wittenoom is a declared contaminated site and former townsite 1,420 kilometres north-north-east of Perth in the Hamersley Range in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The area around Wittenoom was mainly pastoral until the 1930s when mining for blue asbestos began in the area. But we still went into the town for a look. I think 8 people still live their, with no power cut off from the world. A ghost town not even on maps #wittenoom #paintinganddecorating #painter #paintlife #painting #paint
Aerul din zonă este încă toxic, motiv pentru care orășelul a fost eliminat de pe hărți, pentru a descuraja oamenii să viziteze zona.
„Locul nu poate fi curățat. Este extrem de periculos, e unul dintre cele ma contaminate locuri de pe planetă”, a declarat Larry Graham, fost politician local.
Mai mult, guvernul a început să demoleze clădirile, însă recent locul a devenit o populară atracție turistică. Astfel, pe rețelele de socializare au apărut sute de fotografii cu turiștii care își pun în pericol viețile pentru a obține câteva like-uri. Potrivit ABC, ar exista chiar tururi ghidate în zonă, deși acestea sunt ilegale.
„Am un singur mesaj pentru cei ce se gândesc să meargă la Wittenoon. Nu faceți asta. Semnele de avertizare nu au rol decorativ. Sunt avertizări serioase privind consecințele grave aspra sănătății. Este stupid să călătoriți acolo. Sunt numeroase locuri în vestul Australiei care nu au consecințe fatale”, a transmis ministrul Ben Wyatt.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
The Australian outback is full of abandoned places like this one. Why was this place abandoned in the early 1990s?...simple answer...asbestos contamination from nearby mining activities. This is one of the worst environmental disasters in Australia. This town once had 20,000 people and today is occupied by 3 who refuse to leave. Even a short visit here is not recommended due to continuing asbestos contamination. Swipe to see more photos. #wittenoom #environmentaldisaster #abandonedplaces
Pe Instagram-ul Știrile ProTV găsiți imaginile momentului din lume!
CLICK AICI pentru a instala GRATUIT aplicația Știrile ProTV pentru telefoane Android și iPhone!
Abonați-vă gratuit la newsletter-ul Știrile Pro TV de pe WhatsApp. Primiți în fiecare zi cele mai importante știri pe telefon!