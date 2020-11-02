Directorul general al OMS, în carantină după ce a venit în contact cu o persoană cu Covid-19

''Am fost identificat ca un contact al unei persoane care a fost testată pozitiv pentru COVID -19. Sunt bine şi fără simptome, dar voi intra în carantină în următoarele câteva zile, în conformitate cu protocoalele OMS, şi voi lucra de acasă'', a scris pe Twitter Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.