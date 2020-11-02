Directorul general al OMS, în carantină după ce a venit în contact cu o persoană cu Covid-19

Directorul general al Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS),Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a anunţat duminică seara că a intrat în carantină după ce a fost în contact cu o persoană care a fost testată pozitiv pentru COVID-19.
''Am fost identificat ca un contact al unei persoane care a fost testată pozitiv pentru COVID -19. Sunt bine şi fără simptome, dar voi intra în carantină în următoarele câteva zile, în conformitate cu protocoalele OMS, şi voi lucra de acasă'', a scris pe Twitter Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020
El a mai transmis că „este extrem de important ca toți să respectăm sfaturile medicale. Așa vom rupe lanțul de transmitere al COVID-19, vom opri virusul și vom proteja sistemele medicale”.
Sursa: StirilePROTV
Tags: tedros adhanom ghebreyesus, oms, covid,