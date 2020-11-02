Directorul general al OMS, în carantină după ce a venit în contact cu o persoană cu Covid-19

02-11-2020 12:52


Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, șeful OMS: Cercetările pentru descoperirea unui vaccin anti-Covid-19 ”au accelerat cu o viteză incredibilă”

Directorul general al Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS),Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a anunţat duminică seara că a intrat în carantină după ce a fost în contact cu o persoană care a fost testată pozitiv pentru COVID-19.

''Am fost identificat ca un contact al unei persoane care a fost testată pozitiv pentru COVID -19. Sunt bine şi fără simptome, dar voi intra în carantină în următoarele câteva zile, în conformitate cu protocoalele OMS, şi voi lucra de acasă'', a scris pe Twitter Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

El a mai transmis că „este extrem de important ca toți să respectăm sfaturile medicale. Așa vom rupe lanțul de transmitere al COVID-19, vom opri virusul și vom proteja sistemele medicale”.

Sursa: StirilePROTV

Tags: tedros adhanom ghebreyesus, oms, covid,

