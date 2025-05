Bătrân fără un picior, electrocutat și stropit cu spray lacrimogen de polițiști. A murit trei săptămâni mai târziu. VIDEO

Agenții de poliție Stephen Smith și Rachel Comotto sunt acuzați de agresarea lui Donald Burgess la Căminul Rezidențial Park Beck din St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, potrivit thesun.co.uk.

The Police are out of control they attack a 93 year old one legged man who was sitting down with a baton and taser.

This is shocking as much as it is heartbreaking!

Sadly the old man died 3 weeks later, in my opinion the police have blood on their hands. pic.twitter.com/gHVktw5v3S