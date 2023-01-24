Oscar 2023, lista de nominalizări. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” este filmul cu cele mai multe categorii

Stiri Mondene
24-01-2023 | 17:31
Oscar 2022 pe VOYO. A 94-a ediţie a galei Premiilor Oscar își desemnează câștigătorii. Cine sunt nominalizații
Getty

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”, “The Banshees of Inisherin” și “The Fabelmans” sunt filmele care conduc, anul acesta, lista de nominalizări la premiile Oscar 2023.  

autor
Cristian Matei

Potrivit AFP, filmul “Everything Everywhere All At Once” are cele mai multe nominalizări: 11.

A 95-a ediție a premiilor Oscar va avea loc în 12 martie 2023, la Los Angeles, și va fi prezentată de Jimmy Kimmel.

Iată care sunt, mai jos, nominalizările la premiile Oscar 2023 la cele mai importante categorii.

Cel mai bun film: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking

Citește și
irene cara
Irene Cara, câștigătoare a premiului Oscar pentru melodia „Flashdance... What a Feeling” a murit la vârsta de 65 de ani

Cea mai bună actriță: Cate Blanchett (Tar), Ana De Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Cel mai bun actor: Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Bill Nighy (Living)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Stepanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: All Quiet on the Western Front, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Living, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking

Cel mai bun scenariu original: The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tar, Triangle of Sadness

Cel mai bun film internațional: All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, EO, The Quiet Girl

Cel mai bun cântec: Applause (Tell it Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Naatu Naatu (RRR), This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Cea mai bun film de animație: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast, Turning Red, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun film documentar: All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters, Navalny

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: All Quiet on the Western Front, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans 

 

 

 

 

 

Sursa: Pro TV

Etichete: film, actori, oscar, Nominalizari Premiile Oscar,

Dată publicare: 24-01-2023 16:05

Citește și...
Actrița Taraneh Alidoosti, arestată de forțele iraniene. Protagonista din „The Salesman” i-a apărat pe dizidenții executați
Stiri externe
Actrița Taraneh Alidoosti, arestată de forțele iraniene. Protagonista din „The Salesman” i-a apărat pe dizidenții executați

Actrița Taraneh Alidoosti a fost arestată sub pretextul că ar fi răspândit informații false cu privire la protestele din Iran. Ea este protagonista lungmetrajului „The Salesman”, premiat cu Oscar în 2017.

Irene Cara, câștigătoare a premiului Oscar pentru melodia „Flashdance... What a Feeling” a murit la vârsta de 65 de ani
Stiri externe
Irene Cara, câștigătoare a premiului Oscar pentru melodia „Flashdance... What a Feeling” a murit la vârsta de 65 de ani

Cântăreața americană Irene Cara, cunoscută pentru melodia „Flashdance... What a Feeling” și câștigătoare a premiului Oscar, a murit vineri, 25 noiembrie.

Daniel Craig și-a etalat calitățile de dansator într-o reclamă regizată de un cineast premiat cu Oscar | Video
Stiri externe
Daniel Craig și-a etalat calitățile de dansator într-o reclamă regizată de un cineast premiat cu Oscar | Video

Actorul Daniel Craig intră în acțiune, însă una total diferită faţă de cele cu care ne-a obișnuit.  

Regizorul Paul Haggis, laureat cu Oscar, a fost găsit vinovat de viol și va plăti victimei sale 7,5 milioane de dolari
Stiri Mondene
Regizorul Paul Haggis, laureat cu Oscar, a fost găsit vinovat de viol și va plăti victimei sale 7,5 milioane de dolari

Regizorul canadian Paul Haggis, laureat al premiului Oscar, a fost găsit joi vinovat de către un tribunal civil din New York pentru violarea unei specialiste în publicitate în 2013, căreia îi va fi obligat să-i plătească 7,5 milioane de dolari.  

Actorul Sean Penn i-a dăruit lui Zelenski unul dintre Oscarurile sale. ”Când o să câștigați, mi-l aduci înapoi” | FOTO
Stiri externe
Actorul Sean Penn i-a dăruit lui Zelenski unul dintre Oscarurile sale. ”Când o să câștigați, mi-l aduci înapoi” | FOTO

Actorul american Sean Penn a făcut, pentru a treia oară, o vizită în capitala ucraineană Kiev. De data asta, actorul i-a dus și un cadou președintelui Zelensky: o statuetă Oscar.  

Recomandări
VIDEO. De Ziua Unirii, Klaus Iohannis s-a comparat cu Alexandru Ioan Cuza, vorbind despre proiectul ”România Educată”
Stiri Politice
VIDEO. De Ziua Unirii, Klaus Iohannis s-a comparat cu Alexandru Ioan Cuza, vorbind despre proiectul ”România Educată”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis s-a comparat cu Alexandru Ioan Cuza în discursul pe care l-a ținut, marți, în cadrul ceremoniei organizate cu prilejul Zilei Unirii Principatelor Române la Monumentul „Mormântul Ostașului Necunoscut” din București.

Andrew Tate se plânge de gândaci și lipsa luminii naturale în primul e-mail trimis din închisoare: Nu mă pot înfrânge | VIDEO
Stiri actuale
Andrew Tate se plânge de gândaci și lipsa luminii naturale în primul e-mail trimis din închisoare: Nu mă pot înfrânge | VIDEO

Autoritățile române i-au permis britanicului Andrew Tate să trimită primul său e-mail de când a fost trimis în spatele gratiilor. Milionarul a profitat de ocazie și s-a plâns de condițiile cu care se confruntă în închisoare.

VIDEO. Momentul în care un bărbat se întoarce să salveze o fetiță de 3 ani după explozia din Botiza, Maramureș
Stiri actuale
VIDEO. Momentul în care un bărbat se întoarce să salveze o fetiță de 3 ani după explozia din Botiza, Maramureș

Momentul exploziei din Maramureș a fost surprins de camerele de supraveghere. În imagini se vede cum după impact, un bărbat care s-a salvat în ultimul moment din incendiu, se întoarce pentru a salva un copil.

Parteneri
VIDEO VOYO
Alt Text!
Prinţul Harry: Lumini şi umbre
Prinţul Harry: Lumini şi umbre

00:00

Alt Text!
Doctor de bine
Într-o viroză, medicamentele nu se iau la întâmplare. Vezi motivele!

06:52

Alt Text!
Stirile PRO TV
Stirile PRO TV # 06.00 – 24 Ianuarie 2023

03:21:46

Alt Text!
Trending Review cu Daragiu
Brad Pitt se mută în România

14:06

Alt Text!
Doctor de bine
Românii mor de infarct sau AVC la vârste tot mai mici. În țara noastră există o cauză suplimentară față de alte state

24:13

Alt Text!
Marea Țăcăneală
Episodul 12

20:30

Alt Text!
iBani
Cum investim în perioade de criză. “Investitorii profesioniști se uită la viitor”

15:00

Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți
E bătaie pe Dorel| LAS FIERBINȚI 2022

01:48

Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți
Firicel, părintele lui Celentano | LAS FIERBINȚI 2022

03:09

Alt Text!
Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici
Anisia Gafton a ajuns în finală alături de Giani și Sali! Radu Vlăduț părăsește competiția

05:17