Au fost anunţate listele scurte pentru premiile Oscar la 10 categorii: „Barbie” conduce detaşat

În general, metacomedia "Barbie", de Greta Gerwig, a avut cele mai multe menţiuni, cu cinci, inclusiv pentru sunet, cântec original, pentru cele trei nominalizări ale lui Billie Eilish ("What I Was Made For?"), Dua Lipa ("Dance the Night") şi Mark Ronson şi Andrew Wyatt ("I'm Just Ken"), şi partitura originală, a acestui duo. "Barbie" a ratat nominalizarea la machiaj şi coafură, care a fost categoria care a produs cele mai multe surprize.

Pe lângă "Barbie", "The Color Purple" şi "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" nu au reuşit să intre pe lista scurtă. În schimb, a fost selectat excentricul "Beau is Afraid" al A24 şi filmul horror al Universal Pictures "The Last Voyage of the Demeter".

La categoriile muzicale, compoziţii de la Daniel Pemberton ("Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"), Ludwig Göransson ("Oppenheimer") şi a regretatul Robbie Robertson ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Thomas Newman ("Elemental") şi John Williams ("Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny").

Este de remarcat diversitatea compozitorilor care au ajuns pe lista scurtă, inclusiv compozitorii de culoare Jon Batiste ("American Symphony") şi Kris Bowers ("The Color Purple"), legendara muziciană Laura Karpman ("American Fiction") şi compozitoarea non-binară şi nominalizată la Oscar pentru "Jackie", Mica Levi ("The Zone of Interest"). Selectarea lui Mark Orton pentru "The Holdovers" a fost o surpriză, având în vedere că mulţi credeau că nu se califica.

La categoria cântec original au fost nominalizate câte două piese din "The Color Purple" de la Warner Bros ("Keep It Movin'" şi "Superpower", cântate de Halle Bailey şi Fantasia Barrino) şi "Flora and Son" de la Apple Original Films ("High Life" şi "Meet in the Middle"). Hitul Oliviei Rodrigo, "Can't Catch Me Now" din "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" se apropie, de asemenea, cu un pas de o nominalizare la Oscar, alături de Lenny Kravitz ("Road to Freedom" din "Rustin") şi, în mod surprinzător, de Wes Anderson, care a co-scris "Dear Alien" din "Asteroid City". Scurtmetrajul lui Anderson "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" a intrat pe lista scurtă a filmelor live-action alături de "Strange Way of Life", de Pedro Almodovar, care îl are în rolul principal pe Pedro Pascal.

Filmul "Oppenheimer" de Christopher Nolan a fost menţionat la machiaj, sunet şi cântec original. Categoria de efecte vizuale va trebui să selecteze cinci nominalizaţi din cele 10 filme rămase, printre care se numără filmul cu monştri al Toho "Godzilla: Minus One", filmul epic al lui Zack Snyder "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire" şi filmul de animaţie "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse".

Alte filme care sunt prezente pe lista scurtă sunt "Killers of the Flower Moon", de Martin Scorsese, cu patru menţiuni în total, inclusiv pentru cântecul original, şi "The Society of the Snow", de J.A. Bayona, care ar putea imita o traiectorie asemănătoare cu cea a filmului surpriză de anul trecut, "All Quiet on the Western Front", care a câştigat patru premii Oscar.

Lungmetrajele documentare au prins multe locuri de frunte, printre care "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie", de la Apple Original Films, "American Symphony", de la Netflix, şi "The Eternal Memory", de la MTV Documentary Films. Surpriza a fost că au fost omise "The Mission", de la National Geographic, deşi "Bobi Wine: The People's President" a fost inclus. În plus, "Kokomo City", de Magnolia, şi "Anselm", de Janus şi Sideshow, de Wim Wenders, nu au obţinut suficiente voturi.

În cursa pentru lungmetrajele internaţionale nu au existat prea multe nominalizări, cu excepţia filmului românesc "Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World" şi a filmului chilian "The Settlers", care nu au fost nominalizate. Sunt în cărţi "The Zone of Interest" din Marea Britanie şi "Society of the Snow" din Spania.

Perioada de nominalizare la Oscar se va desfăşura în perioada 11-16 ianuarie 2024, iar nominalizările oficiale vor fi desemnate pe 23 ianuarie.

Documentary Feature

“American Symphony”

“Apolonia, Apolonia”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

“In the Rearview”

“Stamped from the Beginning”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“A Still Small Voice”

“32 Sounds”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Documentary Short Subject

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Bear”

“Between Earth & Sky”

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”

“Camp Courage”

“Deciding Vote”

“How We Get Free”

“If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Last Song from Kabul”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

“Oasis”

“Wings of Dust”

International Feature

Armenia, “Amerikatsi”

Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”

Denmark, “The Promised Land”

Finland, “Fallen Leaves”

France, “The Taste of Things”

Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Iceland, “Godland”

Italy, “Io Capitano”

Japan, “Perfect Days”

Mexico, “Totem”

Morocco, “The Mother of All Lies”

Spain, “Society of the Snow”

Tunisia, “Four Daughters”

Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol”

United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Beau Is Afraid”

“Ferrari”

“Golda”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”

“Maestro”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Sound

“Barbie”

“The Creator”

“Ferrari”

“The Killer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Original Score

“American Fiction”

“American Symphony”

“Barbie”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“The Color Purple”

“Elemental”

“The Holdovers”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Zone of Interest”

Original Song

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from “Asteroid City”

“Dance The Night” from “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

“Keep It Movin’” from “The Color Purple”

“Superpower (I)” from “The Color Purple”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“High Life” from “Flora and Son”

“Meet In The Middle” from “Flora and Son”

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives”

“Road To Freedom” from “Rustin”

“Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Animated Short Film

"Boom”

“Eeva”

“Humo (Smoke)”

“I’m Hip”

“A Kind of Testament”

“Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Once upon a Studio”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“Pete”

“27”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Wild Summon”

Live Action Short Film

“The After”

“The Anne Frank Gift Shop”

“An Avocado Pit”

“Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”

“Dead Cat”

“Good Boy”

“Invincible”

“Invisible Border”

“Knight of Fortune”

“The One Note Man”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Shepherd”

“Strange Way of Life”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Visual Effects

The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Poor Things”

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

