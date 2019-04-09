Starea gimnastei care și-a dislocat ambii genunchi. Peste 2 luni urmează să se căsătoreasca

Gimnasta Samantha Cerio, care și-a rupt ambele picioare, luni, în timpul unui exercițiu la sol, a fost operată.
Samantha, în vârstă de 22 de ani, și-a dislocat genunchii și a avut mai multe rupturi de ligamente. Peste două luni aceasta urmează să se căsătorească.
Antrenorul ei a transmis pe Twitter că tânăra este în stare bună.
”Sam este o luptătoare și este într-o dispoziție bună. Nu puteam avea un lider mai bun pentru echipă”, a scris accesta.
I had the opportunity to visit @AuburnGym’s @sam_cerio this weekend. What a wonderful, inspiring young lady. I have no doubt she will overcome this injury and go on to do amazing things. pic.twitter.com/K3l79QYNDZ— F. King Alexander (@lsuprez) April 8, 2019
De pe patul de spital, Samantha a transmis un mesaj pe contul de Instagram: "După 18 ani de gimnastică, a venit momentul să mă retrag. Acest sport m-a învăţat ce înseamnă munca, integritatea şi implicarea. Sunt mândră de tot ceea ce am realizat. Nu aşa mi-am dorit să mă retrag, însă de cele mai multe ori lucrurile nu se petrec aşa cum ne dorim noi."
Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always ????????
Sursa: Pro TV