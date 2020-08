Peste 3,8 milioane de europeni au solicitat reşedinţă în Regatul Unit. Câți români sunt

Bilanţul a fost anunţat de ministrul pentru imigraţie Kevin Foster printr-un mesaj pe Twitter, preluat de Reuters.

#EUCitizens are our friends, family and neighbours and we want you to stay.

I’m pleased there have been more than 3.8 million applications to the EU #SettlementScheme already. A range of support is available.

Apply now to secure your rights in UK law: https://t.co/d5oorVp5Vm pic.twitter.com/GrJwSmUTcR