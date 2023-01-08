Globurile de Aur 2023. Filmele care au primit cele mai multe nominalizări

Stiri externe
08-01-2023 | 09:36
Globurile de Aur 2023
Shutterstock

Nominalizările la principalele categorii pentru a 80-a ediţie a Globurilor de Aur vor fi decernate marţi seară.

autor
Medeea Dumitrache

"The Banshees of Inisherin", o tragicomedie ce pune în scenă finalul abrupt al unei prietenii pe o insulă irlandeză imaginară în anii 1920 are opt nominalizări, iar suprarealistul "Everything Everywhere All At Once" are şase selecţii.

Prezentată de actorul Jerrod Carmichael, ceremonia revine la televiziune după scandalurile privind rasismul, sexismul şi corupţia.

Gala premiilor acordate de Asociaţia Presei Străine de la Hollywood (Hollywood Foreign Press Association, HFPA) va fi transmisă de NBC şi Peacock.

Cel mai bun film dramă: "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Elvis", "The Fabelmans", "Tar", "Top Gun: Maverick"

Citește și
editor ucraina
Un editor de montaj, care a lucrat la filme ucrainene celebre, a murit pe front. Mesajul emoţionant transmis de soţie

Cea mai bună comedie sau comedie muzicală: "Babylon", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", "Triangle of Sadness"

Cel mai bun actor într-un film dramă: Austin Butler în "Elvis", Brendan Fraser în "The Whale", Hugh Jackman în "The Son", Bill Nighy, "Living", Jeremy Pope în "The Inspection"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film dramă: Cate Blanchett în "Tar", Olivia Colman în "Empire of Light", Viola Davis în "The Woman King", Ana de Armas în "Blonde", Michelle Williams în "The Fabelmans"

Cel mai bun actor într-o comedie: Diego Calva în "Babylon", Daniel Craig în "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", Adam Driver în "White Noise", Colin Farrell în "The Banshees of Inisherin", Ralph Fiennes în "The Menu"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o comedie: Lesley Manville în "rs. Harris Goes to Paris", Margot Robbie în "Babylon", Anya Taylor-Joy în "The Menu", Emma Thompson în "Good Luck to You", Michelle Yeoh în "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar: Brendan Gleeson în "The Banshees of Inisherin", Barry Keoghan în "The Banshees of Inisherin", Brad Pitt în "Babylon", Ke Huy Quan în "Everything Everywhere All at Once", Eddie Redmayne în "The Good Nurse"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar: Angela Bassett în "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", Kerry Condon în "The Banshees of Inisherin", Jamie Lee Curtis în "Everything Everywhere All at Once", Dolly De Leon în "Triangle of Sadness", Carey Mulligan în "She Said"

Cel mai bun regizor: James Cameron pentru "Avatar: The Way of Water", Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert pentru "Everything Everywhere All at Once", Baz Luhrmann pentru "Elvis", Martin McDonagh pentru "The Banshees of Inisherin", Steven Spielberg pentru "The Fabelmans"

Cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza: "RRR" (India), "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germania), "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina), "Close" (Belgia) şi "Decision to Leave" (Coreea de Sud)

Cel mai bun film de animaţie: "Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio", "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On", "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" şi "Turning Red"

Filmele cu cele mai multe nominalizări:

"The Banshees of Inisherin" - 8 nominalizări

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" - 6 nominalizări

"Babylon" - 5 nominalizări

"The Fabelmans" - 5 nominalizări

"Elvis" - 3 nominalizări

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio" - 3 nominalizări

"TAR" - 3 nominalizări

Televiziune

Cel mai bun serial dramă: "Better Call Saul", "The Crown", "House of the Dragon", "Ozark", "Severance"

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă: Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man", Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone", Diego Luna, "Andor", Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul", Adam Scott, "Severance"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramă: Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon", Laura Linney, "Ozark", Imelda Staunton, "The Crown", Hilary Swank, "Alaska Daily", Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Cel mai bun serial comedie: "Abbott Elementary", "The Bear", "Hacks", "Only Murders in the Building", "Wednesday"

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie: Donald Glover, "Atlanta", Bill Hader, "Barry", Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building", Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building", Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial comedie: Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary", Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant", Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building", Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday", Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Cel mai bun film de televiziune sau mini-serie: "Black Bird", "Dahmer - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", "The Dropout", "Pam & Tommy", "The White Lotus"

Cel mai bun actor într-un film de televiziune sau o mini-serie: Taron Egerton, "Black Bird", Colin Firth, "The Staircase", Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven", Evan Peters, "The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", Sebastian Stan, "Pam &Tommy"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film de televiziune sau o mini-serie: Jessica Chastain, "George &Tammy", Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna", Lily James, "Pam & Tommy", Julia Roberts, "Gaslit", Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Sursa: News.ro

Etichete: globurile de aur,

Dată publicare: 08-01-2023 09:29

Citește și...
”Avatar”, ”Top Gun” și ”Jurassic World” au obținut încasări record în 2022. Cele mai așteptate premiere în 2023
Stiri Mondene
”Avatar”, ”Top Gun” și ”Jurassic World” au obținut încasări record în 2022. Cele mai așteptate premiere în 2023

Un an plin de filme bune și cu profituri neașteptat de mari - iată bilanțul pe 2022, la Hollywood. Super-producții precum "Avatar", "Top Gun" sau "Jurassic World" au adus încasări record.

Un editor de montaj, care a lucrat la filme ucrainene celebre, a murit pe front. Mesajul emoţionant transmis de soţie
Stiri externe
Un editor de montaj, care a lucrat la filme ucrainene celebre, a murit pe front. Mesajul emoţionant transmis de soţie

Viktor Onisko, un editor de montaj celebru al cinematografiei din Ucraina, care se înrolase în armată, a fost ucis pe front, a anunţat luni Ministerul ucrainean al Apărării, fără a oferi mai multe detalii.

 

Recomandări
Ministrul Sănătății: ”O să vedeţi că în farmacii vor fi cantităţi suficiente şi de antiinflamatorii, şi de antivirale”
Stiri actuale
Ministrul Sănătății: ”O să vedeţi că în farmacii vor fi cantităţi suficiente şi de antiinflamatorii, şi de antivirale”

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, dă asigurări că în farmacii vor fi „cantităţi suficiente” de medicamente antiinflamatoare, antitermice şi antivirale.  

Zelenski, după armistițiul nerespectat anunțat de Rusia: Lumea a putut să vadă cât de false sunt cuvintele Moscovei. VIDEO
Stiri externe
Zelenski, după armistițiul nerespectat anunțat de Rusia: Lumea a putut să vadă cât de false sunt cuvintele Moscovei. VIDEO

Preşedintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, a afirmat, într-un nou discurs, că lumea a văzut, sâmbătă, “cât de false sunt cuvintele Moscovei”, făcând referire la armistiţiul anunţat, dar nerespectat de ruşi.  

Cozi de mașini pe câțiva kilometri la Vama Nădlac 2: ”Suntem la granița răbdărilor”
Stiri Sociale
Cozi de mașini pe câțiva kilometri la Vama Nădlac 2: ”Suntem la granița răbdărilor”

Sunt pline vămile week-end-ul acesta! Mii de români stabiliţi în străinătate se întorc la serviciu, după ce au petrecut sărbătorile de iarnă alături de cei dragi. La plecare, însă, răbdarea le este pusă la încercare, din cauza aglomeraţiei.

Parteneri
Recomandări Video
VIDEO VOYO
Alt Text!
Stirile PRO TV
Stirile PRO TV # 07.00 – 7 Ianuarie 2023

02:34:43

Alt Text!
Doctor de bine
Într-o viroză, medicamentele nu se iau la întâmplare. Vezi motivele!

06:52

Alt Text!
Iubirea are numele tău
Episodul 10

45:35

Alt Text!
Trending Review cu Daragiu
Brad Pitt se mută în România

14:06

Alt Text!
Doctor de bine
Românii mor de infarct sau AVC la vârste tot mai mici. În țara noastră există o cauză suplimentară față de alte state

24:13

Alt Text!
Camionagiii ghețurilor
Episodul 7

43:24

Alt Text!
iBani
Cum investim în perioade de criză. “Investitorii profesioniști se uită la viitor”

15:00

Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți
E bătaie pe Dorel| LAS FIERBINȚI 2022

01:48

Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți
Firicel, părintele lui Celentano | LAS FIERBINȚI 2022

03:09

Alt Text!
Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici
Anisia Gafton a ajuns în finală alături de Giani și Sali! Radu Vlăduț părăsește competiția

05:17