Două avioane s-au ciocnit pe pista unui aeroport din Washington. La bordul unuia dintre ele se aflau cinci aleşi din Congres

„Alt avion tocmai ne-a lovit aripa. Ne întoarcem la poarta de îmbarcare, dar, din fericire, toată lumea este bine”, scrie pe X reprezentantul din New York, Nick LaLota.

Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And ⁦ @RepGraceMeng ⁩ is handing out grapes!) pic.twitter.com/bOo1JNXZDh

„(Sunt) fericită că colegii mei şi cu mine suntem bine”, scrie reprezentanta democrată din New York, Grace Meng.

While waiting on the runway to fly out of DC today, another plane clipped the wing of the plane my colleagues and I were on. Fortunately, everyone is okay & we're heading back to New York soon. Thank you to all who reached out with your concerns! pic.twitter.com/MAbN2E4dcW