Gala premiilor BAFTA pentru Televiziune și-a desemnat marii câștigători! Producția Adolescence a strălucit sub lumina reflectoarelor, plecând acasă cu nu mai puțin de patru trofee.

Vezi lista completă a câștigătorilor și nominalizaților mai jos.

Serial de dramă

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Code Of Silence (ITV1)

· A Thousand Blows (Disney+)

· Blue Lights (BBC One)

· This City Is Ours (BBC One)

Dramă limitată

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Adolescence (Netflix)

· I Fought The Law (ITV1)

· Trespasses (Channel 4)

· What It Feels Like For A Girl (BBC Three)

Actor principal

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)

· Colin Firth - Lockerbie: A Search for Truth (Sky Atlantic)

· Ellis Howard - What it Feels Like for a Girl (BBC Three)

· James Nelson-Joyce - This City is Ours (BBC One)

· Matt Smith - The Death of Bunny Munro (Sky Atlantic)

· Taron Egerton - Smoke (Apple TV)

Actriță principală

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Narges Rashidi - Prisoner 951 (BBC One)

· Aimee Lou Wood - Film Club (BBC Three)

· Erin Doherty - A Thousand Blows (Disney+)

· Jodie Whittaker - Toxic Town (Netflix)

· Sheridan Smith - I Fought The Law (ITV1)

· Siân Brooke - Blue Lights (BBC One)

Actor în rol secundar

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)

· Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)

· Fehinti Balogun - Down Cemetery Road (Apple TV)

· Joshua Mcguire - The Gold (BBC One)

· Paddy Considine - MobLand (Paramount+)

· Rafael Mathé - The Death of Bunny Munro (Sky Atlantic)

Actriță în rol secundar

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

· Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

· Chyna McQueen - Get Millie Black (Channel 4)

· Emilia Jones - Task (Sky Atlantic)

· Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)

· Rose Ayling-Ellis - Reunion (BBC One)

Comedie cu scenariu

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Amandaland (BBC One)

· Big Boys (Channel 4)

· How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)

· Things You Should Have Done (BBC Three)

Cel mai bun actor într-o comedie

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Steve Coogan - How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)

· Jim Howick - Here We Go (BBC One)

· Jon Pointing - Big Boys (Channel 4)

· Lenny Rush - Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

· Mawaan Rizwan - Juice (BBC Three)

· Oliver Savell - Changing Ends (ITV1)

Cea mai bună actriță într-o comedie

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Katherine Parkinson - Here We Go (BBC One)

· Diane Morgan - Mandy (BBC Two)

· Jennifer Saunders - Amandaland (BBC One)

· Lucy Punch - Amandaland (BBC One)

· Philippa Dunne - Amandaland (BBC One)

· Rosie Jones - Pushers (Channel 4)

Divertisment

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Last One Laughing (Prime Video)

· The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

· Michael McIntyre's Big Show (BBC One)

· Would I Lie To You (BBC One)

Performanță în divertisment

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Bob Mortimer - Last One Laughing (Prime Video)

· Amanda Holden & Alan Carr - Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job (BBC One)

· Claudia Winkleman - The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)

· Lee Mack - The 1% Club (ITV1)

· Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan - Rob & Romesh Vs... (Sky Max)

· Romesh Ranganathan - Romesh: Can't Knock the Hustle (Sky Max)

Divertisment factual

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Go Back To Where You Came From (Channel 4)

· The Assembly (ITV1)

· Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars (Apple TV)

· Race Across the World (BBC One)

Realitate

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)

· The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)

· Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

· Virgin Island (Channel 4)

Soap (telenovele)

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: EastEnders (BBC One)

· Casualty (BBC One)

· Coronation Street (ITVX)

Daytime (emisiuni de zi)

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

· The Chase (ITV1)

· Lorraine (ITV1)

· Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two)

Internațional

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Studio (Apple TV)

· The Bear (Disney+)

· The Diplomat (Netflix)

· Pluribus (Apple TV)

· Severance (Apple TV)

· The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Copii: scenariu

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Crongton (BBC iPlayer)

· Horrible Science (BBC iPlayer)

· Shaun the Sheep (CBBC)

· The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Cartoon Network)

Copii: non-scenariu

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: World.War.Me (Sky Kids Investigates) (Sky News)

· A Real Bugs Life (Disney+)

· Boosnoo! (Sky Kids)

· Deadly 60 Saving Sharks (BBC Studios / CBBC)

Serii documentare (factual)

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: See No Evil (Channel 4)

· Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park (Sky Documentaries)

· Educating Yorkshire (Channel 4)

· The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed (ITV1)

Documentar specializat

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Simon Schama: The Road To Auschwitz (BBC Two)

· Belsen: What They Found (BBC Two)

· Surviving Black Hawk Down (Netflix)

· Vietnam: The War That Changed America (Apple TV)

Actualități (current affairs)

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (Channel 4)

· Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War (ITV1)

· The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money (ITV1)

· Undercover in the Police (Panorama) (BBC One)

Știri (news coverage)

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War (Channel 4)

· BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak (BBC Two)

· Sky News: Gaza: Fight For Survival (Sky News)

Documentar unic

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Grenfell: Uncovered (Netflix)

· Louis Theroux: The Settlers (BBC Two)

· One Day In Southport (Channel 4)

· Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire (BBC Two)

Eveniment live

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember (BBC One)

· Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 (BBC One)

· Last Night of the Proms: Finale (BBC One)

Sport

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: UEFA Women's Euro 2025 (BBC One)

· The 2025 Ryder Cup (Sky Sports Main Event)

· The FA Cup Final (BBC One)

· Wimbledon 2025 (BBC One)

Format scurt

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Hustle And Run (Channel 4)

· Donkey (BBC Three)

· Rocket Fuel (BBC iPlayer)

· Zoners (BBC Three)

Premiul P&O Cruises – Moment memorabil (vot public)

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Celebrity Traitors – Alan Carr câștigă (BBC One)

· Adolescence – Jamie îi răspunde psihologului (Netflix)

· Big Boys – „Nu am reușit, nu-i așa?” (Channel 4)

· Blue Lights – poliția este avertizată despre o ambuscadă (BBC One)

· Last One Laughing – speed date între Bob Mortimer și Richard Ayoade (Prime Video)

· What It Feels Like For A Girl – Byron pleacă la Brighton la facultate (BBC Three)

BAFTA Fellowship

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Dame Mary Berry

Premiu special

· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Martin Lewis