Gala premiilor BAFTA pentru Televiziune și-a desemnat marii câștigători! Producția Adolescence a strălucit sub lumina reflectoarelor, plecând acasă cu nu mai puțin de patru trofee.
Vezi lista completă a câștigătorilor și nominalizaților mai jos.
Serial de dramă
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Code Of Silence (ITV1)
· A Thousand Blows (Disney+)
· Blue Lights (BBC One)
· This City Is Ours (BBC One)
Dramă limitată
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Adolescence (Netflix)
· I Fought The Law (ITV1)
· Trespasses (Channel 4)
· What It Feels Like For A Girl (BBC Three)
Actor principal
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)
· Colin Firth - Lockerbie: A Search for Truth (Sky Atlantic)
· Ellis Howard - What it Feels Like for a Girl (BBC Three)
· James Nelson-Joyce - This City is Ours (BBC One)
· Matt Smith - The Death of Bunny Munro (Sky Atlantic)
· Taron Egerton - Smoke (Apple TV)
Actriță principală
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Narges Rashidi - Prisoner 951 (BBC One)
· Aimee Lou Wood - Film Club (BBC Three)
· Erin Doherty - A Thousand Blows (Disney+)
· Jodie Whittaker - Toxic Town (Netflix)
· Sheridan Smith - I Fought The Law (ITV1)
· Siân Brooke - Blue Lights (BBC One)
Actor în rol secundar
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)
· Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)
· Fehinti Balogun - Down Cemetery Road (Apple TV)
· Joshua Mcguire - The Gold (BBC One)
· Paddy Considine - MobLand (Paramount+)
· Rafael Mathé - The Death of Bunny Munro (Sky Atlantic)
Actriță în rol secundar
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)
· Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
· Chyna McQueen - Get Millie Black (Channel 4)
· Emilia Jones - Task (Sky Atlantic)
· Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)
· Rose Ayling-Ellis - Reunion (BBC One)
Comedie cu scenariu
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Amandaland (BBC One)
· Big Boys (Channel 4)
· How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)
· Things You Should Have Done (BBC Three)
Cel mai bun actor într-o comedie
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Steve Coogan - How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)
· Jim Howick - Here We Go (BBC One)
· Jon Pointing - Big Boys (Channel 4)
· Lenny Rush - Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
· Mawaan Rizwan - Juice (BBC Three)
· Oliver Savell - Changing Ends (ITV1)
Cea mai bună actriță într-o comedie
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Katherine Parkinson - Here We Go (BBC One)
· Diane Morgan - Mandy (BBC Two)
· Jennifer Saunders - Amandaland (BBC One)
· Lucy Punch - Amandaland (BBC One)
· Philippa Dunne - Amandaland (BBC One)
· Rosie Jones - Pushers (Channel 4)
Divertisment
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Last One Laughing (Prime Video)
· The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
· Michael McIntyre's Big Show (BBC One)
· Would I Lie To You (BBC One)
Performanță în divertisment
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Bob Mortimer - Last One Laughing (Prime Video)
· Amanda Holden & Alan Carr - Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job (BBC One)
· Claudia Winkleman - The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)
· Lee Mack - The 1% Club (ITV1)
· Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan - Rob & Romesh Vs... (Sky Max)
· Romesh Ranganathan - Romesh: Can't Knock the Hustle (Sky Max)
Divertisment factual
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Go Back To Where You Came From (Channel 4)
· The Assembly (ITV1)
· Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars (Apple TV)
· Race Across the World (BBC One)
Realitate
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)
· The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)
· Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)
· Virgin Island (Channel 4)
Soap (telenovele)
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: EastEnders (BBC One)
· Casualty (BBC One)
· Coronation Street (ITVX)
Daytime (emisiuni de zi)
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Scam Interceptors (BBC One)
· The Chase (ITV1)
· Lorraine (ITV1)
· Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two)
Internațional
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Studio (Apple TV)
· The Bear (Disney+)
· The Diplomat (Netflix)
· Pluribus (Apple TV)
· Severance (Apple TV)
· The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Copii: scenariu
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Crongton (BBC iPlayer)
· Horrible Science (BBC iPlayer)
· Shaun the Sheep (CBBC)
· The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Cartoon Network)
Copii: non-scenariu
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: World.War.Me (Sky Kids Investigates) (Sky News)
· A Real Bugs Life (Disney+)
· Boosnoo! (Sky Kids)
· Deadly 60 Saving Sharks (BBC Studios / CBBC)
Serii documentare (factual)
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: See No Evil (Channel 4)
· Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park (Sky Documentaries)
· Educating Yorkshire (Channel 4)
· The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed (ITV1)
Documentar specializat
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Simon Schama: The Road To Auschwitz (BBC Two)
· Belsen: What They Found (BBC Two)
· Surviving Black Hawk Down (Netflix)
· Vietnam: The War That Changed America (Apple TV)
Actualități (current affairs)
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (Channel 4)
· Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War (ITV1)
· The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money (ITV1)
· Undercover in the Police (Panorama) (BBC One)
Știri (news coverage)
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War (Channel 4)
· BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak (BBC Two)
· Sky News: Gaza: Fight For Survival (Sky News)
Documentar unic
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Grenfell: Uncovered (Netflix)
· Louis Theroux: The Settlers (BBC Two)
· One Day In Southport (Channel 4)
· Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire (BBC Two)
Eveniment live
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember (BBC One)
· Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 (BBC One)
· Last Night of the Proms: Finale (BBC One)
Sport
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: UEFA Women's Euro 2025 (BBC One)
· The 2025 Ryder Cup (Sky Sports Main Event)
· The FA Cup Final (BBC One)
· Wimbledon 2025 (BBC One)
Format scurt
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Hustle And Run (Channel 4)
· Donkey (BBC Three)
· Rocket Fuel (BBC iPlayer)
· Zoners (BBC Three)
Premiul P&O Cruises – Moment memorabil (vot public)
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Celebrity Traitors – Alan Carr câștigă (BBC One)
· Adolescence – Jamie îi răspunde psihologului (Netflix)
· Big Boys – „Nu am reușit, nu-i așa?” (Channel 4)
· Blue Lights – poliția este avertizată despre o ambuscadă (BBC One)
· Last One Laughing – speed date între Bob Mortimer și Richard Ayoade (Prime Video)
· What It Feels Like For A Girl – Byron pleacă la Brighton la facultate (BBC Three)
BAFTA Fellowship
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Dame Mary Berry
Premiu special
· CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Martin Lewis
Lista câștigătorilor și nominalizaților pentru BAFTA TV Craft Awards poate fi găsită aici.