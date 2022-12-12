Globurile de Aur 2023, lista nominalizărilor pentru prima gală a cinematografiei americane

Nominalizările pentru cei mai buni actori la Globurile de Aur 2023

►Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

►Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar dintr-o miniserie

Globurile de Aur 2023

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

►Cel mai bun actor într-un serial

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

►Cea mai bună actriță într-o miniserie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

►Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar într-o miniserie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

►Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar într-un serial

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

►Cel mai bun actor într-un lungmetraj - comedie

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

►Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar într-un lungmetraj

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

►Cel mai bun actor într-un serial – dramă

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

►Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un lungmetraj

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

►Cea mai bună actriță într-un lungmetraj - dramă

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

►Cea mai bună actriță într-un lungmetraj - comedie

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

►Cel mai bun actor într-un lungmetraj - dramă

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Lista câștigătorilor de la Globurile de Aur 2022

Nominalizările pentru cele mai bune filme la Globurile de Aur 2023

►Cel mai bun cântec original într-un film de lungmetraj

'Carolina,' Taylor Swift

'Ciao Papa,' Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

'Hold My Hand,' Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

'Lift Me Up,' Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

'Naatu Naatu,' Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

►Cel mai bun serial de comedie sau muzical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

►Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

►Cea mai bună miniserie sau film de televiziune

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

►Cea mai bună animație

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

►Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

►Cel mai bun scenariu de film

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

►Cel mai bun regizor

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

►Cel mai bun serial - dramă

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

►Cel mai bun film de lungmetraj – comedie sau musical

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

►Cel mai bun film de lungmetraj – dramă

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Sursa: StirilePROTV Etichete: , , , , , Dată publicare: 12-12-2022 17:04

