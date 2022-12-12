Globurile de Aur 2023, lista nominalizărilor pentru prima gală a cinematografiei americane

Film / TV
12-12-2022 | 17:22
Globurile de Aur 2023
Globurile de Aur deschid sezonul premiilor de la Hollywood și, ca urmare, au fost primele care și-au anunțat nominalizările. Fiica lui George Lopez, Mayan, și actrița Selenis Leyva au anunțat luni nominalizările la Globul de Aur 2023.  

Nominalizările pentru cei mai buni actori la Globurile de Aur 2023

►Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy 

►Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar dintr-o miniserie

Globurile de Aur 2023
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

►Cel mai bun actor într-un serial

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

►Cea mai bună actriță într-o miniserie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

►Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar într-o miniserie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

►Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar într-un serial

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

►Cel mai bun actor într-un lungmetraj - comedie

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

►Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar într-un lungmetraj

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

►Cel mai bun actor într-un serial – dramă

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

►Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un lungmetraj

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

►Cea mai bună actriță într-un lungmetraj - dramă

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

►Cea mai bună actriță într-un lungmetraj - comedie

Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

►Cel mai bun actor într-un lungmetraj - dramă

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Nominalizările pentru cele mai bune filme la Globurile de Aur 2023

►Cel mai bun cântec original într-un film de lungmetraj

'Carolina,' Taylor Swift
'Ciao Papa,' Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
'Hold My Hand,' Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
'Lift Me Up,' Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
'Naatu Naatu,' Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

►Cel mai bun serial de comedie sau muzical

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

►Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină

RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)

►Cea mai bună miniserie sau film de televiziune

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily

►Cea mai bună animație

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

►Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

►Cel mai bun scenariu de film

Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

►Cel mai bun regizor

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

►Cel mai bun serial - dramă

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

►Cel mai bun film de lungmetraj – comedie sau musical

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

►Cel mai bun film de lungmetraj – dramă

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

