Cofondatorul trupei Queen, spitalizat după o sesiune „prea entuziastă” de grădinărit


Ultimul update: Vineri 08 Mai 2020 10:16
Data publicarii: Vineri 08 Mai 2020 10:13
Categorie: Stiri Mondene
0
Brian May

Chitaristul Brian May, cofondator al trupei Queen, a anunţat pe Instagram că a fost spitalizat după o sesiune „prea entuziastă” de grădinărit.

El a suferit o ruptură a muşchilor fesieri. May a publicat o fotografie şi o înregistrare video pe Instagram pentru a face anunţul inedit, scrie News.ro. 

„Am reuşit să îmi rup în fâşii muşchiul gluteal într-un moment de grădinărit prea entuziast”.

El a spus că durerea este constantă şi are nevoie de ajutor pentru a se deplasa, dar că încă aşteaptă să afle cât de gravă este situaţia.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on

Citește și
Primele țări UE care își deschid granițele și permit libera circulație, după pandemie
Brian May

Sursa: News.ro

Tags: brian may, cofondator queen, spitalizare, sesiune de gradinarit,

Rapperul britanic Ty, mort din cauza unor complicații cauzate de noul coronavirus
Rapperul britanic Ty, mort din cauza unor complicații cauzate de noul coronavirus
Primele țări UE care își deschid granițele și permit libera circulație, după pandemie
Primele țări UE care își deschid granițele și permit libera circulație, după pandemie
Coronavirus România, LIVE UPDATE 8 mai. 14.499 de persoane infectate, 891 de morți
Coronavirus România, LIVE UPDATE 8 mai. 14.499 de persoane infectate, 891 de morți

Recomandări Video

VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO
Facem Level
Facem Level – episodul 1: Vloggerul Max, trucuri și strategii pentru jucătorii de Fortnite

19:15
Gospodar fara Pereche
Gospodar Fără Pereche - Sezonul 3, Ediția 13

01:31:03
Viata bate vlogul
Viaţa bate vlogul - sez. 2, episodul 7: ”Comuniștii ne-au luat tot! Din palat ne-am mutat în cort”

26:59
Românii Au Talent
Românii au talent! - Sezonul 10, Ediția 13

02:19:21
Las Fierbinți
Best of Robi - cele mai tari şi amuzante momente cu Robi din sezonul 16

13:14
#NeFacemBine
Facem bine, ca să ne facem bine! PRO TV Plus aplaudă medicii din linia întâi

01:30
Trending Review cu Daragiu
El este oficial noul iubit al Andrei Gogan - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 27

25:13
Profil de Celebritate
Săptămânile modei au avut de suferit din cauza epidemiei

01:06
La Măruță
Brigitte a spus adevărul despre divorțul de Florin Pastramă

14:42
play
Facem Level – episodul 1: Vloggerul Max, trucuri și strategii pentru jucătorii de Fortnite
play
Gospodar Fără Pereche - Sezonul 3, Ediția 13
play
Viaţa bate vlogul - sez. 2, episodul 7: ”Comuniștii ne-au luat tot! Din palat ne-am mutat în cort”
play
Românii au talent! - Sezonul 10, Ediția 13
play
Best of Robi - cele mai tari şi amuzante momente cu Robi din sezonul 16
play
Facem bine, ca să ne facem bine! PRO TV Plus aplaudă medicii din linia întâi
play
El este oficial noul iubit al Andrei Gogan - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 27
play
Săptămânile modei au avut de suferit din cauza epidemiei
play
Brigitte a spus adevărul despre divorțul de Florin Pastramă