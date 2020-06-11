Transformare incredibilă. Cum arată o tânără de 29 de ani după ce a slăbit 92 kg

Simone Anderson, o tânără în vârstă de 29 de ani din Noua Zeelandă, cântărea în urmă cu 6 ani peste 169 de kilograme.
Femeia a decis în anul 2014 că are nevoie de o schimbare. După 92 de kilograme pierdute și o operație care să o scape de excesul de piele, transformarea este radicală, conform Daily Star.
Între timp, Simone și-a documentat procesul de slăbire cu ajutorul paginii de Instagram, devenind între timp speaker motivațional și autor al unei cărți despre stilul de viață sănătos.
De asemenea, tânăra a făcut și o operație pentru micșorarea stomacului.
„Am pierdut 92 de kilograme și mă antrenez zilnic. Mănânc mese echilibrate și proaspete și îmi place să văd cum devin din ce în ce mai puternică pe zi ce trece”, a spus Simone.
View this post on Instagram
Working from home means I have had to create some very strict guidelines and structure for myself. I detail out my entire day in my calendar (even down to the house hold chores) to ensure I can get everything done I aim to achieve in a day. What are some of your best working from home tips for productivity?
View this post on Instagram
“Girls don’t just simply decide to hate their bodies, we teach them to” - and in the same way we train ourselves to believe something we can equally train ourselves to not believe these same thoughts. It may not be an overnight journey, but it is possible. Every time you hear yourself thinking a negative thought about yourself, or your body... think how can I flip this thought? It’s simply reframing how you view things, removing negative thoughts and approaching life with the idea you can handle and tackle anything!
Sursa: Daily Star
