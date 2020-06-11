Transformare incredibilă. Cum arată o tânără de 29 de ani după ce a slăbit 92 kg

11-06-2020 12:14


Transformare incredibilă. Cum arată o tânără de 29 de ani după ce a slăbit 92 kg

Simone Anderson, o tânără în vârstă de 29 de ani din Noua Zeelandă, cântărea în urmă cu 6 ani peste 169 de kilograme.

Femeia a decis în anul 2014 că are nevoie de o schimbare. După 92 de kilograme pierdute și o operație care să o scape de excesul de piele, transformarea este radicală, conform Daily Star.

Între timp, Simone și-a documentat procesul de slăbire cu ajutorul paginii de Instagram, devenind între timp speaker motivațional și autor al unei cărți despre stilul de viață sănătos.

De asemenea, tânăra a făcut și o operație pentru micșorarea stomacului.

„Am pierdut 92 de kilograme și mă antrenez zilnic. Mănânc mese echilibrate și proaspete și îmi place să văd cum devin din ce în ce mai puternică pe zi ce trece”, a spus Simone.

Instagram/@simone_anderson

Sursa: Daily Star

