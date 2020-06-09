Transformare remarcabilă pentru Bindi Irwin, fiica Vânătorului de crocodili. S-a căsătorit și îi calcă pe urme tatălui său

Bindi Irwin s-a născut pe 24 iulie 1998 într-o familie în care dragostea față de animalele sălbatice era omniprezenta.
În timp ce alți copii abia își făceau curaj să mângâie un cațel sau o pisică, fetița lui Steve Irwin, cunoscut drept Vânătorul de Crocodili, se juca cu șerpi veninoși și hranea aligatorii de la grădina zoologică la care lucra tatăl ei.
Bindi s-a transformat într-o femeie superbă, care știe să facă față celebrității și să surprindă pe toată lumea cu evoluția sa.
Bindi Irwin și-a început relația cu sportivul Chandler Powell în urmă cu șase ani, iar în luna martie, cei doi îndrăgostiți și-au unit destinele în cadrul unei ceremonii restrânse.
Bindi și Chandler s-au logodit în luna iulie a anului 2019 și s-au căsătorit la Gradina Zoologică Australia, avându-i alături doar pe mama și fratele lui Bindi. Evenimentul a fost unul intim și lipsit de invitați din cauza restricțiilor impuse în urma pandemiei de coronavirus.
This moment. My favourite wedding day photograph. This isn’t the fairytale image capturing the ‘perfect’ wedding day feeling. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. This picture was taken after we had to change our entire wedding. We decided not to have wedding guests due to the global crisis for everyone’s health and safety. Our family and friends couldn’t be there to celebrate with us. However, they all encouraged us to continue on and get married. From their love and support, we felt love win. We changed our wedding date the night before we got married but we were determined to let love win. Everything from the cake to the flowers were different. Thankfully, we worked with local businesses to make it happen. They helped love win. On our wedding day we were finally about to get married and the paparazzi flew over us in a helicopter scaring our wildlife. We had to leave our stunning wedding venue on the African Savannah for their safety. I said goodbye to the place I had dreamed of getting married for so many years. At that moment I remembered the filming barn where I’d spent much of my life with my family working on Crocodile Hunter and Bindi The Jungle Girl. I knew we could make it work and our zoo crew helped us to move everything inside. I watched love win. I was there in my wedding dress, husband-to-be by my side, moving tables and flowers and trying to make our day finally become a reality. At one point I sat on a chair in the corner doing my best not to think about how overwhelming things seemed. I missed the people who couldn’t be there, my dad, Chandler’s family, our dear friends, my family. Chandler stopped what he was doing and sat next to me. I asked him to list me happy things. He proceeded to remind me that love ALWAYS wins. That’s when this picture was taken. Despite everything, we got married and I’ll forever be grateful. Sure, things weren’t perfect but that’s life. Life is messy and beautiful and meant to be felt. We were overcoming great obstacles to prove that unconditional love is the most important foundation. Our wedding day wasn’t what we planned but it was an extraordinary starting point for our marriage to bloom. ❤️
Cuplul a ținut și un moment de reculegere în memoria lui Steve Irwin. Ei au aprins o lumânare pentru a comemora amintirea celebrului Vânător de crocodili.
"Mama m-a ajutat să mă pregătesc, Robert m-a condus la altar, Chandler a devenit soțul meu și împreună am aprins o lumânare în amintirea lui tata. Am împărțit împreună lacrimi, zâmbete și iubire", a scris Bindi Irwin pe contul său de Instagram.
Tânăra avea numai opt ani atunci când Steve a fost omorât de o pisică de mare, iar acum ea continuă să ducă mai departe munca și pasiunea Vânătorului de crocodili.
Sursa: Instagram