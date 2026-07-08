Actriţa americană Mariska Hargitay va prezenta cea de-a 78-a ediţie a premiilor Primetime Emmy, care va avea loc la 14 septembrie la Los Angeles. Ea va fi prima femeie care va prezenta această gală după actriţa Jane Lynch, în 2011, potrivit Agerpres.

Mariska Hargitay este actriţă şi producătoare executivă a longevivului serialul "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", cu 27 de sezoane.

Gala Primetime Emmy Awards va avea loc la Peacock Theater şi va fi difuzată pe NBC şi pe platforma Peacock, potrivit Variety.

Proiecțiile "The Pitt" și "Hacks" au cele mai multe nominalizări, respectiv 25 și 24. Nominalizările sunt următoarele:

Cel mai bun serial TV dramatic

"The Diplomat"

"The Gilded Age"

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

"Paradise"

"The Pitt"

"Pluribus"

"Slow Horses"

"Your Friends & Neighbors"

Cel mai bun serial TV de comedie

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Margo's Got Money Troubles"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"Widow's Bay"

Cea mai bună miniserie/antologie TV

"All Her Fault"

"The Beast in Me"

"Beef"

"DTF St Louis"

"Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette"

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial TV dramatic

Sterling K. Brown ("Paradise")

Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")

Mark Ruffalo ("Task")

Rufus Sewell ("The Diplomat")

Noah Wyle ("The Pitt")

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial TV dramatic

Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age'")

Chase Infiniti, ("The Testaments")

Keri Russell ("The Diplomat")

Rhea Seehorn ("Pluribus")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial TV de comedie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Wonder Man")

Steve Carell ("Rooster")

Matthew Rhys ("Widow's Bay")

Jason Segel ("Shrinking")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial TV de comedie

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear")

Elle Fanning ("Margo's Got Money Troubles")

Lisa Kudrow ("The Comeback")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie/antologie/lungmetraj TV

Riz Ahmed ("Bait")

Jason Bateman ("Black Rabbit")

Charlie Hunnam ("Monster: The Ed Gein Story")

Oscar Isaac ("Beef")

Matthew Rhys ("The Beast in Me")

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o miniserie/antologie/lungmetraj TV

Claire Danes ("The Beast in Me")

Sally Field ("Remarkably Bright Creatures")

Carey Mulligan ("Beef")

Sarah Pidgeon ("Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette")

Sarah Snook ("All Her Fault")

Producţiile cu cele mai multe nominalizări

"The Pitt" - 25

"Hacks" - 24

"Widow's Bay" - 19

"Pluribus" - 18

"Beef" - 16

"DTF St. Louis" - 13