Un mort şi 36 de răniţi în sudul Indiei, într-o explozie a unei bombe artizanale într-o sală de rugăciune
O persoană a fost ucisă, iar alte 36 au fost rănite duminică, în explozia unui dispozitiv exploziv artizanal, într-o sală de rugăciune creştine, în sudul Indiei, anunţă poliţia, relatează AFP.
„Vom descoperi cine este în spatele acestui lucru şi vom lua măsuri stricte”, a declarat presei directorul general al poliţiei statului Kerala, Darvesh Saheb.
#WATCH | One person died, and several injured in an explosion at a Convention Centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam, Kerala#Kerala #KalamasseryBlast #Kalamassery #Ernakulam pic.twitter.com/IyAw4ZHvuj— India.com (@indiacom) October 29, 2023
„Ancheta preliminară arată că este vorba despre explozia unui dispozitiv exploziv improvizat”, a anunţat el.
VIDEO | "One person died while 36 people were injured after an explosion took place at Zamra convention center in Kalamassery at around 9.40 am today morning. A preliminary probe shows that it was an IED device. We are examining all the angles and will take stringent action,"… pic.twitter.com/k2oqjqFd0K— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2023