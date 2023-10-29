Un mort şi 36 de răniţi în sudul Indiei, într-o explozie a unei bombe artizanale într-o sală de rugăciune

Stiri externe
29-10-2023 | 10:57
politie india
Foto cu caracter ilustrativ / Shutterstock

O persoană a fost ucisă, iar alte 36 au fost rănite duminică, în explozia unui dispozitiv exploziv artizanal, într-o sală de rugăciune creştine, în sudul Indiei, anunţă poliţia, relatează AFP.

autor
Mihaela Ivăncică

„Vom descoperi cine este în spatele acestui lucru şi vom lua măsuri stricte”, a declarat presei directorul general al poliţiei statului Kerala, Darvesh Saheb.

„Ancheta preliminară arată că este vorba despre explozia unui dispozitiv exploziv improvizat”, a anunţat el.

Sursa: News.ro

