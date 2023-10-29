Un mort şi 36 de răniţi în sudul Indiei, într-o explozie a unei bombe artizanale într-o sală de rugăciune

„Vom descoperi cine este în spatele acestui lucru şi vom lua măsuri stricte”, a declarat presei directorul general al poliţiei statului Kerala, Darvesh Saheb.

#WATCH | One person died, and several injured in an explosion at a Convention Centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam, Kerala #Kerala #KalamasseryBlast #Kalamassery #Ernakulam pic.twitter.com/IyAw4ZHvuj

„Ancheta preliminară arată că este vorba despre explozia unui dispozitiv exploziv improvizat”, a anunţat el.

VIDEO | "One person died while 36 people were injured after an explosion took place at Zamra convention center in Kalamassery at around 9.40 am today morning. A preliminary probe shows that it was an IED device. We are examining all the angles and will take stringent action,"… pic.twitter.com/k2oqjqFd0K