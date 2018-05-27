NASA anunţă decesul astronautului Alan Bean, al patrulea om care a păşit pe Lună

Agenţia spaţială americană NASA a anunţat sâmbătă decesul astronautului Alan Bean, al patrulea om care a păşit pe Lună, transmite Reuters. Fostul membru al misiunii Apollo 12 din 1969 avea 86 de ani.

Comunicatul NASA citează o afirmaţie mai veche a lui Bean: "Am avut cea mai frumoasă viaţă din lume". Administratorul agenţiei, Jim Bridenstine, a comentat la anunţul decesului: "E un sentiment a cărui amintire ne consolează acum, când suntem îndoliaţi de moartea lui".

Sursa: Agerpres

