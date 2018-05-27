NASA anunţă decesul astronautului Alan Bean, al patrulea om care a păşit pe Lună

Getty

Agenţia spaţială americană NASA a anunţat sâmbătă decesul astronautului Alan Bean, al patrulea om care a păşit pe Lună, transmite Reuters. Fostul membru al misiunii Apollo 12 din 1969 avea 86 de ani.

Comunicatul NASA citează o afirmaţie mai veche a lui Bean: "Am avut cea mai frumoasă viaţă din lume". Administratorul agenţiei, Jim Bridenstine, a comentat la anunţul decesului: "E un sentiment a cărui amintire ne consolează acum, când suntem îndoliaţi de moartea lui".

We're saddened by the passing of astronaut Alan Bean. The fourth person to walk on the Moon, he spent 10+ hours on the lunar surface during Apollo 12. Bean was spacecraft commander of Skylab Mission II & devoted his retirement to painting. Family release: https://t.co/bX8eXNQlSq pic.twitter.com/NJPQULjGlw — NASA (@NASA) 26 May 2018

We will remember Alan Bean fondly as the great explorer who reached out to embrace the universe, says our administrator @JimBridenstine. More: https://t.co/xl9NUzVfOC. pic.twitter.com/Uhj5ZykpjS — NASA (@NASA) 26 May 2018

We mourn the passing of aviator, astronaut, and first artist on another world, Alan Bean. His paintings brought the desolate beauty of the Ocean of Storms back to Earth, to inspire new explorers and visionaries for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/aXHF3FSPjw — SmithsonianAirSpace (@airandspace) 26 May 2018

Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer