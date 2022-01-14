VIDEO Inundații în sud-estul Braziliei. Plouă torențial de câteva zile, iar cel puțin 25 de oameni au murit

Ultima actualizare: 14-01-2022 08:47
inundatii brazilia
Inundațiile au făcut prăpăd în sud-estul Braziliei, unde ploile torențiale nu se mai opresc de câteva zile.

Viiturile și alunecările de teren au ucis cel puțin 25 de oameni, iar mulți alții sunt dați dispăruți. Peste 30 de baraje sunt în pericol să fie distruse de ape, ceea ce ar provoca noi nenorociri.

În peste 300 de municipalități a fost declarată stare de urgență, iar aproape 30.000 de oameni au fost evacuați. Ploile sunt un fenomen obișnuit pentru această perioadă în America de Sud, însă cantitatea a depășit așteptările. Este un alt efect al schimbărilor climatice, spun specialiștii.

Etichete: inundatii, brazilia,

Dată publicare: 14-01-2022 08:27

