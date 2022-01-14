VIDEO Inundații în sud-estul Braziliei. Plouă torențial de câteva zile, iar cel puțin 25 de oameni au murit

Inundațiile au făcut prăpăd în sud-estul Braziliei, unde ploile torențiale nu se mai opresc de câteva zile.
Viiturile și alunecările de teren au ucis cel puțin 25 de oameni, iar mulți alții sunt dați dispăruți. Peste 30 de baraje sunt în pericol să fie distruse de ape, ceea ce ar provoca noi nenorociri.
????BRAZIL: SEVERE FLOODING IN MANY PARTS OF THE COUNTRY!
Brazil has been lashed by heavy rain & #flooding in recent weeks with 19,000 displaced in #Bahia state & more than 500 families left homeless in #Maraba Town, #Para state. #Inundacion #Inundacao pic.twitter.com/L5jT0T0wmZ— loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) January 10, 2022
În peste 300 de municipalități a fost declarată stare de urgență, iar aproape 30.000 de oameni au fost evacuați. Ploile sunt un fenomen obișnuit pentru această perioadă în America de Sud, însă cantitatea a depășit așteptările. Este un alt efect al schimbărilor climatice, spun specialiștii.
???? BRAZIL: SEVERE FLOODING IN MINAS GERAIS STATE! ????
The state of Minas Gerais suffered heavy rains and flooding that forced evacuation of 17.000.#BreakingNews #Video #Flooding #Inundacion #Inundacao #Allagamento #MinasGerais pic.twitter.com/CN3mUAVGCB— loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) January 9, 2022
Urmăriți Știrile Pro TV și pe Google News