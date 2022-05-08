Jill Biden: Sunt recunoscătoare să ştiu că poporul român i-a primit pe ucraineni în casele şi în inimile lor

"Mamele vor face orice pentru copiii lor – iar mamele ucrainene, precum Svitlana, continuă să fie atât de puternice şi rezistente. Sunt recunoscătoare să ştiu că poporul român a luat aceste familii în casele şi în inimile lor", a scris Prima Doamnă a SUA pe Twitter, potrivit News.

Mothers will do anything for their children — and Ukrainian mothers, like Svitlana, continue to be so strong and resilient.

I am grateful to know that the Romanian people have taken these families into their homes and into their hearts. pic.twitter.com/DAlgZp1bPV