Jill Biden: Sunt recunoscătoare să ştiu că poporul român i-a primit pe ucraineni în casele şi în inimile lor

Prima Doamnă a SUA, Jill Biden, a scris pe Twitter că este recunoscătoare poporului român că a primit ucraineni în casele şi inimile lor. Ea a transmis şi un mesaj lui Carmen Iohannis, la finalul vizitei în România.
"Mamele vor face orice pentru copiii lor – iar mamele ucrainene, precum Svitlana, continuă să fie atât de puternice şi rezistente. Sunt recunoscătoare să ştiu că poporul român a luat aceste familii în casele şi în inimile lor", a scris Prima Doamnă a SUA pe Twitter, potrivit News.
Mothers will do anything for their children — and Ukrainian mothers, like Svitlana, continue to be so strong and resilient.
I am grateful to know that the Romanian people have taken these families into their homes and into their hearts. pic.twitter.com/DAlgZp1bPV— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 7, 2022
"Colegei mele profesoară şi Prima Doamnă, mulţumesc pentru o după-amiază în România plină de compasiune şi speranţă. Nu numai că împărtăşim o dragoste pentru elevii noştri, dar suntem unite în sprijinul nostru pentru poporul ucrainean", a mai afirmat Jil Biden.
To my fellow teacher and First Lady, thank you for an afternoon in Romania full of compassion and hope.
Not only do we share a love for our students, but we stand united in our support for the Ukrainian people. pic.twitter.com/EHMJGylKYW— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 7, 2022
Carmen Iohannis şi Jill Biden au vizitat sâmbâtă o şcoală din Bucureşti, unde s-au întâlnit cu mai mulţi copii refugiaţi ucraineni şi cu mamelor acestora.
Sursa: News.ro
