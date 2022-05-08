Jill Biden: Sunt recunoscătoare să ştiu că poporul român i-a primit pe ucraineni în casele şi în inimile lor

Prima Doamnă a SUA, Jill Biden, a scris pe Twitter că este recunoscătoare poporului român că a primit ucraineni în casele şi inimile lor. Ea a transmis şi un mesaj lui Carmen Iohannis, la finalul vizitei în România.

"Mamele vor face orice pentru copiii lor – iar mamele ucrainene, precum Svitlana, continuă să fie atât de puternice şi rezistente. Sunt recunoscătoare să ştiu că poporul român a luat aceste familii în casele şi în inimile lor", a scris Prima Doamnă a SUA pe Twitter, potrivit News.

 

 

"Colegei mele profesoară şi Prima Doamnă, mulţumesc pentru o după-amiază în România plină de compasiune şi speranţă. Nu numai că împărtăşim o dragoste pentru elevii noştri, dar suntem unite în sprijinul nostru pentru poporul ucrainean", a mai afirmat Jil Biden.

Cadoul adus de Jill Biden soldaților americani de la baza militară Mihail Kogălniceanu. Prima doamnă a SUA, ovaționată

 

 

Carmen Iohannis şi Jill Biden au vizitat sâmbâtă o şcoală din Bucureşti, unde s-au întâlnit cu mai mulţi copii refugiaţi ucraineni şi cu mamelor acestora.

