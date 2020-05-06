Ducii de Sussex au marcat prima aniversare a fiului lor. Ce gest emoționant au făcut


Ultimul update: Miercuri 06 Mai 2020 16:16
Data publicarii: Miercuri 06 Mai 2020 16:09
Categorie: Stiri Mondene
Ducele şi ducesa de Sussex au marcat prima aniversare a fiului lor Archie, născut la 6 mai 2019, publicând un videoclip în care Meghan îi citeşte din cartea "Duck! Rabbit!".

 

Videoclipul, filmat de prinţul Harry, o arată pe ducesă citind "Duck! Rabbit!", scrisă de Amy Krouse Rosenthal şi ilustrată de Tom Lichtenheld, una dintre cărţile preferate ale lui Archie.

Înregistrarea a fost publicată pe Instagram ca parte a campaniei Save the Children de strângere de fonduri pentru copiii şi familiile care sunt afectate de coronavirus, transmite News.ro.

 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

O postare distribuită de Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) pe

Archie, în braţele mamei, zâmbeşte şi arată imaginile din carte.

Înregistrarea ar fi fost filmată de ducii de Sussex în Statele Unite, unde locuiesc.

''La mulţi ani lui Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, care îşi sărbătoreşte astăzi prima aniversare'', a transmis Palatul Buckingham pe Twitter. Archie s-a născut la 6 mai 2019.

El este al optulea strănepot al reginei Elizabeth a II-a. 

Sursa: News.ro

Tags: meghan markle, archie, aniversare, mesaj,

