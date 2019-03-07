S-a apropiat cu o bucată de carne de o baltă. Ce a urmat este înfricoșător. VIDEO

Un moment înfricoșător a fost filmat în Australia, în timp ce un crescător de crocodili ademenea o reptilă dintr-o baltă, cu o bucată de carne.
Expertul Matt Wright a publicat pe contul său de Instagram un clip în care crocodilul uriaș, pe nume Bull, sare periculos din apa acoperită de mâzgă verde, după ce miroase mâncare în jurul său.
Bărbatul s-a dat repede înapoi și nu a fost rănit de crocodilul fioros.
Filmulețul a strâns peste 260.000 de vizualizări în 3 zile.
Bullo displaying just how fast these creatures can launch out of the water when they really want something ????????????Remember to only swim in the publicly open waterholes around the Territory and stay aware around all bodies of water, you can see how calm this water is and how quickly it all changes #becrocwise #seeaustralia #NTAustralia #dothNT #crocodile #monstercrocwrangler @mwexplorethewild
Sursa: Daily Mail
Tags: crocodil, australia,