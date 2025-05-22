Nicușor Dan, Independent Candidate, Becomes Romania’s New President. Constitutional Court Confirms Election Results

The Constitutional Court of Romania officially confirmed and validated on Thursday the results of the presidential elections held on May 18, 2025, declaring Nicușor Dan as the new president of the country.

The independent candidate won with 53.60% of the vote, defeating George Simion (AUR), who received 46.40%.

Validation Ceremony at the Constitutional Court

The ceremony organized by the Constitutional Court was attended by both Nicușor Dan and interim president Ilie Bolojan. The two were welcomed by the president of the Constitutional Court, Marian Enache, in a moment marking the beginning of a new chapter for Romania.

In his speech at the Constitutional Court, Nicușor Dan expressed his gratitude to the citizens who turned out in large numbers: “I want to thank the Romanian people who came out in great numbers for the May elections, thus giving legitimacy to the new president”.

The new president emphasized the historical significance of the moment: “We are entering a new chapter in Romania’s recent and contemporary history. I want to assure Romanian citizens that I fully understand the responsibility of the mandate they have given me.”

Top Priorities of the New Mandate

Nicușor Dan outlined the main directions of his presidential term. “I will fight for the consolidation of state institutions. It is a necessity,” he stated, adding that he will also fight “for the country’s economic prosperity,” and that he will be “a partner of the business environment” and “a guarantor of civil liberties.”
The elected president acknowledged the challenges ahead: “There will be many challenges, and I hope we will successfully overcome all of them,” while also expressing confidence in the “wisdom” of Romanian society.

Final Election Results

According to the official report published by the Central Electoral Bureau, Nicușor Dan received 6,168,642 votes (53.60%), while George Simion garnered 5,339,053 votes (46.40%).
A geographical breakdown reveals significant differences in voting behavior.

In Romania, Nicușor Dan won decisively with 55.16% (5,445,052 votes) compared to 44.84% for George Simion (4,426,247 votes). The situation was reversed among the diaspora, where George Simion prevailed with 55.86% (912,553 votes), while Nicușor Dan received 44.14% (720,996 votes).

AUR’s Complaint Rejected

The Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the complaint filed by AUR leader George Simion, who had requested the annulment of the elections. This decision grants full legitimacy to Nicușor Dan’s victory and removes any legal uncertainty regarding the election outcome.

Next Constitutional Steps

According to the joint regulations of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, within 24 hours of the validation by the Constitutional Court, the presidents of both Houses of Parliament must convene a joint session for the oath-taking ceremony.

As stated in Article 82 of the Constitution, Nicușor Dan will take the following oath before Parliament:

“I solemnly swear to devote all my strength and knowledge to the spiritual and material advancement of the Romanian people, to respect the Constitution and the laws of the country, to defend democracy, the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Romania. So help me God!”

The oath will be recorded in a statement by Parliament, which will mark the official start of Nicușor Dan’s presidential mandate. He thus becomes the fifth post-communist president of Romania, and for the first time in recent history, the highest office in the state is held by an independent candidate

*This article was translated and adapted using AI-assisted tools and has been reviewed for accuracy by human editors. While every effort has been made to ensure fidelity to the original Romanian version, minor differences may exist due to translation nuances.

