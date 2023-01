Șapte persoane au murit în urma unui atac „terorist” la o sinagogă din Ierusalim. Alte zece au fost rănite

Serviciul de ambulanţă din Israel a declarat că zece persoane au fost rănite în atacul armat pe care poliţia l-a descris ca fiind unul „terorist”, scrie News.ro.

❗️ At least 7 people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting in #Jerusalem

It is reported that an unidentified man entered a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov district in eastern Jerusalem while praying and shot people. The shooter has been eliminated.

