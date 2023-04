Cel puţin două persoane, ucise într-un atac cu rachete ucrainene asupra unui sat rusesc | VIDEO

Mai multe rachete ucrainene au lovit satul Suzemka, situat la aproximativ zece kilometri de frontiera ruso-ucraineană, a declarat guvernatorul regiunii Briansk, Aleksandr Bogomaz, notează AFP, citată de Agerpres.

The local governor reported that the village of Suzemka was hit, 1 home totally destroyed

Two people died early Sunday morning after another bombing of a non-military location in Bryansk region.

„Din păcate, doi civili au fost ucişi din cauza loviturilor aplicate de naţionalişti ucraineni”, a declarat el pe Telegram.

The village of #Suzemka in #Bryansk region was shelled, there are casualties.

As a result of the impact of the projectile, a fire broke out

Two people died, 1 house was destroyed