Duffy, mărturie cutremurătoare: „Am fost violată şi drogată şi ţinută captivă mai multe zile”


Ultimul update: Miercuri 26 Februarie 2020 09:31
Data publicarii: Miercuri 26 Februarie 2020 09:15
Categorie: Stiri Mondene
Duffy - 2

Cântăreaţa britanică Aimee Anne Duffy a povestit într-un mesaj publicat pe Instagram că s-a retras din lumina reflectoarelor ca rezultat al unei traume. Ea a spus că a fost răpită, violată şi drogată.

 

Cântăreaţa în vârstă de 35 de ani nu a oferit detalii privind perioada în care a avut loc agresiunea, însă a precizat că mai multe despre asta a dezvăluit într-un interviu care va fi publicat curând.

„Adevărul este, şi credeţi-mă că sunt bine acum, am fost violată şi drogată şi ţinută captivă mai multe zile. Desigur, am supravieţuit. Recuperarea a durat. Nu există un mod uşor de a o spune. Dar vă pot spune că în ultimul deceniu, după mii şi mii de zile, m-am angajat să simt din nou lumina soarelui în inima mea. Soarele străluceşte acum”, a mărturisit artista, potrivit News.ro.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

A post shared by @ duffy on

Duffy a mai spus că a decis să iasă în public acum după ce unul dintre jurnaliştii care a încercat să o contacteze de-a lungul anilor s-a dovedit a fi „drăguţ” şi i-a spus întreaga poveste vara trecută.

„Nu vă puteţi imagine de câte ori m-am gândit să scriu despre asta. Mulţi dintre voi v-aţi întrebat ce s-a întâmplat cu mine, unde am dispărut şi de ce. Un jurnalist m-a contactat, a găsit un mod de a ajunge la mine şi i-am spus totul vara trecută. A fost drăguţ şi m-am simţit minunat să pot vorbi în sfârşit”, a mai scris ea.

Ea a mulţumit fanilor şi a încheiat mesajul cu: „Vă rog să respectaţi că asta este o mişcare delicată pentru mine şi nu vreau nicio intruziune în familia mea. Vă rog să mă susţineţi pentru a face din asta o experienţă pozitivă”.

Duffy este cunoscută pentru single-ul „Mercy”, care a petrecut cinci săptămâni în topurile britanice şi a devenit al treilea cel mai bine vândut cântec al anului. Albumul ei de debut, „Rockferry”, a fost un succes în Europa şi a fost, de asemenea, apreciat în Statele Unite. I-a adus un premiu Grammy şi a fost marele câştigător la BRIT Awards. În total, la nivel global, albumul a fost vândut în peste 9 milioane de copii.

Al doilea album al ei, „Endlessly”, a apărut în 2010, şi a reprezentat o schimbare în stilul muzical al cântăreţei.

Duffy a jucat şi în câteva filme, precum „Patagonia” (2010) şi „Legend” (2015). În 2013, ea a făcut parte din lineup-ul unui eveniment din New York dedicat lui Edith Piaf.

Sursa: News.ro

