Actrița Selma Blair, transformare radicală la un an după diagnosticul de scleroză în plăci

Do our children really know how much we adore them? They couldn’t, I imagine. The weight of it would crush them. When I tell my son I love him, he answers... I know. That’s enough. No need to know how much. He has his whole world ahead of him. But I couldn’t love you more, child. Godspeed, my son. And may you always be surrounded by the Golden thread of your heart. ???? #arthursaintbleick