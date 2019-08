Obsesia pentru fitness a făcut-o să poarte haine pentru copii. Cum a fost posibil

View this post on Instagram

Was really unsure if I should post this or not but this something I'm extremely proud of and thought I would share my progress. Yes I'm still learning to love my now healthy body but I appreciate it so much, especially today as I stood in a bikini on a windy beach which going back a year ago I wasn't able to do! Health is important and we shouldn't take it for granted! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way!