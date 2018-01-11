Zăpadă de 7 metri în Alpii francezi. Au fost cele mai abundente ninsori din ultimii 30 de ani

Ultimul update: Vineri 12 Ianuarie 2018 11:39
Categorie: Internaţional
+ 0

Imagini spectaculoase au fost surprinse în Alpii francezi. A nins atât de mult încât stratul de zăpadă format depăşeşte în înălţime plugurile.

Cineva a filmat un echipaj curăţând anevoios ceea ce pare a fi un drum, acoperit de cel puţin doi metri de zăpadă.

Potrivit presei, într-un parc naţional, stratul de zăpadă se apropie pe alocuri de şapte metri. Alpii francezi au avut parte de cele mai abundente ninsori din ultimii 30 de ani. Iar riscul de avalanşă se menţine de câteva zile încoace.

 

