VIDEO O navă rusească a fost lovită de ucraineni în Marea Neagră. Vasul ducea arme pe Insula Șerpilor

Nava Vasili Bekh ar fi transportat un sistem de apărare antiaerienă TOR când a fost lovită, potrivit Sky News.

#Ukraine: Big news from the Black Sea- the Ukrainian Navy claims to have destroyed the Russian "Vasily Bekh" rescue vessel, as it travelled to the famous Snake Island; it reportedly had a Tor-M2KM SAM system on board.

The strike was filmed by a TB-2 drone; 2 munitions are used. pic.twitter.com/pCjMf2RX4d