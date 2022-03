Viceprimar din Mariupol: Un cartier a fost aproape total distrus. Credem că sunt sute de morți

Viceprimarul Sergii Orlov a declarat că un cartier din Mariupol, unde locuiesc aproximativ 130.000 de oameni, inclusiv tatăl său, a fost „aproape complet distrus”.

Ukraine's south-eastern port of Mariupol was under constant shelling from Russia and unable to evacuate the injured while Kherson, on the Black Sea to the west, was completely surrounded by invading forces, Ukrainian authorities said https://t.co/ngoZ8Zpoco pic.twitter.com/kZuu989T2c