Un american a stat din greșeală 37 de ani la închisoare. Acum a ajuns vedetă cu vocea sa

Poveste emoționantă în SUA. Un bărbat care a stat 37 de ani în închisoare, deși era nevinovat, a ajuns vedeta show-ului America`s Got Talent, scrie Sky News.
”Este o audiție pe care nu o voi uita tot restul vieții”, i-a transmis Simon Cowell lui Archie. Creatorul show-ului, care face parte și din juriu în SUA, a distribuit clipul pe rețelele sociale, unde a scris că ”ce s-a întâmplat cu Archie este tragic”.
While his voice is extraordinary, unfortunately his experience of being sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit is more common than people realize. I’m honored to become an Ambassador for the @innocenceproject and want to do what I can to help more people like Archie. @archiewilliamsofficial's story is one of courage and hope - and I hope that by knowing more about his story and the Innocence Project, it will encourage more people to support the incredible work they do. These guys don’t just talk; they actually do something about it. The Innocence Project doesn’t just change people’s lives, they save people’s lives.
Pe youtube, momentul lui Archie a adunat peste 10 milioane de vizualizări, iar acesta este considerat marele favorit al emisiunii.
”Am plâns de emoție când am auzit povestea lui Archie și când l-am auzit cântâtnd ”Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me”. Curajul și iertarea pe care le-a arătat sunt cu adevărat inspiraționale”, a scris Elton John.
I was moved to tears when I heard Archie’s story and saw him perform "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me". The courage and forgiveness shown by him is truly inspiring. The same spirit that the world found so inspiring with Nelson Mandela. Love, E xx https://t.co/oYxM3IyvWB— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 26, 2020
Archie Williams a petrecut 37 de ani în spatele gratiilor pentru că ar fi violat și înjunghiat o femeie în 1982. El a fost declarat nevinovat anul trecut, după ce au fost identificate amprentele unui violator în serie.
”Eram un copil sărac, de culoare, nu am putut să lupt cu statul Louisiana”, a declarat Archie, care a povestit că în timp ce era la închisoare urmărea emisiunea și își imagina că este pe scenă.
Cazul său a fost preluat la zece ani de la condamnare de organizația nonguvernamentală Innocence Project.
Sursa: M.I.
