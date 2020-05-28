Un american a stat din greșeală 37 de ani la închisoare. Acum a ajuns vedetă cu vocea sa

28-05-2020 10:37


archie williams

Poveste emoționantă în SUA. Un bărbat care a stat 37 de ani în închisoare, deși era nevinovat, a ajuns vedeta show-ului America`s Got Talent, scrie Sky News.

”Este o audiție pe care nu o voi uita tot restul vieții”, i-a transmis Simon Cowell lui Archie. Creatorul show-ului, care face parte și din juriu în SUA, a distribuit clipul pe rețelele sociale, unde a scris că ”ce s-a întâmplat cu Archie este tragic”.

Pe youtube, momentul lui Archie a adunat peste 10 milioane de vizualizări, iar acesta este considerat marele favorit al emisiunii.

”Am plâns de emoție când am auzit povestea lui Archie și când l-am auzit cântâtnd ”Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me”. Curajul și iertarea pe care le-a arătat sunt cu adevărat inspiraționale”, a scris Elton John.

Archie Williams a petrecut 37 de ani în spatele gratiilor pentru că ar fi violat și înjunghiat o femeie în 1982. El a fost declarat nevinovat anul trecut, după ce au fost identificate amprentele unui violator în serie.

”Eram un copil sărac, de culoare, nu am putut să lupt cu statul Louisiana”, a declarat Archie, care a povestit că în timp ce era la închisoare urmărea emisiunea și își imagina că este pe scenă.

Cazul său a fost preluat la zece ani de la condamnare de organizația nonguvernamentală Innocence Project.

 

archie williams
Sky News

Sursa: M.I.

Tags: sua, america`s got talent, archie williams, simon cowell, elton john,

