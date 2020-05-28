Un american a stat din greșeală 37 de ani la închisoare. Acum a ajuns vedetă cu vocea sa

View this post on Instagram

While his voice is extraordinary, unfortunately his experience of being sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit is more common than people realize. I’m honored to become an Ambassador for the @innocenceproject and want to do what I can to help more people like Archie. @archiewilliamsofficial's story is one of courage and hope - and I hope that by knowing more about his story and the Innocence Project, it will encourage more people to support the incredible work they do. These guys don’t just talk; they actually do something about it. The Innocence Project doesn’t just change people’s lives, they save people’s lives.