Poza publicată de regina Elisabeta a II-a în ziua în care a împlinit 95 de ani

Anul acesta regina rămâne la Castelul Windsor în perioada doliului regal după moartea ducelui de Edinburgh, anunţă contul de Twitter RoyalFamily.

Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday.

HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York.

This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/kOeH399Ndp