Opt cadavre au fost găsite la locul prăbuşirii avionului în care s-ar fi putut afla Evgheni Prigojin | VIDEO

Operaţiunile de căutare şi salvare continuă, afirmă serviciile de intervenţie, conform aceleiaşi surse, citate de Agerpres.

Russian aviation agency: Yevgeny Prigozhin was among passengers in the plane that crashed in Tver region of Russia.

That was predictable.

It will be interesting to find out who else was on board of that plane. By some information, Dmitriy Utkin was there as well.

Ten people… pic.twitter.com/RukDbDJCKc