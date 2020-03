Mesajul lui Oprah: ”Oameni din toată lumea, stați acasă”. Ce i-a transmis un medic italian

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been to Italy so many times. I love the culture, the food, but most of all I love the vibrancy of the people. Now Italians are being brought to their knees as they find themselves in the eye of the storm of this virus. People of the world, let’s listen to Dr. Marco Vergano and stay home. Tap the link in my bio to watch my free Apple TV conversation with people on the ground over there who can help us understand what this means for the people of Italy and all of us #OprahTalks