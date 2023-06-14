Cel puţin trei persoane au murit şi alte 13 au fost rănite, după un atac cu rachete ruseşti la Odesa

14-06-2023 | 08:55
atac odesa
Autorităţile ucrainene au anunţat că cel puţin trei persoane au fost ucise şi alte 13 rănite într-un atac cu rachete ruseşti în cursul nopţii asupra oraşului portuar Odesa, relatează BBC.

Vlad Dobrea

Rachetele au vizat un depozit, un centru de afaceri şi magazine.

Comandamentul de Sud al Ucrainei a avertizat că este posibil ca oamenii să fie încă prinşi sub dărâmături în locurile unde au avut loc atacurile.

Sursa: StirilePROTV

