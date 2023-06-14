Cel puţin trei persoane au murit şi alte 13 au fost rănite, după un atac cu rachete ruseşti la Odesa

Rachetele au vizat un depozit, un centru de afaceri şi magazine.

Comandamentul de Sud al Ucrainei a avertizat că este posibil ca oamenii să fie încă prinşi sub dărâmături în locurile unde au avut loc atacurile.

I'm terrified to look at my phone the morning after night attacks. Today my favorite city Odesa was hit. Right in the downtown. This building housed an interactive museum just opposite the university. Three people killed. Awful. pic.twitter.com/PyRUHPWZUl

ruzzians hit Odesa by "kalibr" missiles this night.

Almost city center. 5 mins walk from my house.

There were a business center, markets, McDonald's and university on the other side of the street.

I loved to go there with my kids to the museum of science... pic.twitter.com/760eGoiqea