Video. Proteste la Melitopol şi Herson în faţa trupelor ruseşti. Se trag focuri de armă pentru a dispersa mulţimea

Ucrainenii din Melitopol şi Herson protestează, sâmbătă, faţă de ocuparea oraşelor lor de către forţele ruseşti.
People in #Melitopol are so tough that they come at the armed occupiers with bare hands. They clearly did not expect such a response. pic.twitter.com/bjvFKQD1Ul— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 5, 2022
La Melitopol, oamenii încearcă să îndepărteze soldaţii cu mâinile goale.
In #Kherson, people also came out to protest against #Russian occupation. The occupiers are trying to disperse the rally with shots in the air. pic.twitter.com/nVGmruuiHt— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 5, 2022
În Herson, ocupanţii ruşi au tras focuri de avertizare pentru a dispersa mulţimea.
In occupied #Kherson, a man with a #Ukrainian flag get on the #Russian armored personnel carrier. pic.twitter.com/nJTY23WwVQ— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 5, 2022
