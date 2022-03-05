Video. Proteste la Melitopol şi Herson în faţa trupelor ruseşti. Se trag focuri de armă pentru a dispersa mulţimea

StirilePROTV

Ucrainenii din Melitopol şi Herson protestează, sâmbătă, faţă de ocuparea oraşelor lor de către forţele ruseşti.

People in #Melitopol are so tough that they come at the armed occupiers with bare hands. They clearly did not expect such a response. pic.twitter.com/bjvFKQD1Ul — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 5, 2022

La Melitopol, oamenii încearcă să îndepărteze soldaţii cu mâinile goale.

In #Kherson, people also came out to protest against #Russian occupation. The occupiers are trying to disperse the rally with shots in the air. pic.twitter.com/nVGmruuiHt — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 5, 2022

În Herson, ocupanţii ruşi au tras focuri de avertizare pentru a dispersa mulţimea.