Video. Proteste la Melitopol şi Herson în faţa trupelor ruseşti. Se trag focuri de armă pentru a dispersa mulţimea

Ultima actualizare: 05-03-2022 13:14
proteste ucraina
StirilePROTV

Ucrainenii din Melitopol şi Herson protestează, sâmbătă, faţă de ocuparea oraşelor lor de către forţele ruseşti.

 

La Melitopol, oamenii încearcă să îndepărteze soldaţii cu mâinile goale.

În Herson, ocupanţii ruşi au tras focuri de avertizare pentru a dispersa mulţimea.

 

Citește și
Lista cu giganții comerciali mondiali care continuă să funcționeze în Rusia

Sursa: StirilePROTV

Etichete: proteste, melitopol, herson, ucraina, rusia, trupe rusesti, focuri de arma,

Dată publicare: 05-03-2022 12:45

Citeste și...
LIVE UPDATE Război în Ucraina, ziua 10. Rușii nu respectă acordul de încetare a focului și bombardează Mariupol
LIVE UPDATE Război în Ucraina, ziua 10. Rușii nu respectă acordul de încetare a focului și bombardează Mariupol
Lista cu giganții comerciali mondiali care continuă să funcționeze în Rusia
Lista cu giganții comerciali mondiali care continuă să funcționeze în Rusia
Video. Forţele armate ucrainene susţin că au doborât un elicopter militar rusesc
Video. Forţele armate ucrainene susţin că au doborât un elicopter militar rusesc
Recomandări Video
Parteneri
VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO
Imperiul Leilor
Episodul 4

01:35:23
Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți
Sezonul 20, Episodul 8

44:52
Alt Text!
Survivor România
SURVIVOR România E21

02:39:57
Alt Text!
SURVIVOR: ExtraShow
SURVIVOR: ExtraShow - Ed20

42:15
Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți
Las Fierbinți - Vasile: "Șpaga luată la vedere e cea mai mare plăcere"

12:59
Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți
Las Fierbinți - Gianina e vloggeriță și face live-uri pe YouTube

03:18
Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți
Las Fierbinți - Gianina ne învață cum să ne dam cu ruj

07:38
Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți
Las Fierbinți - Giani: "Cum se aude marea în scoică, așa se aude Italia în hainele astea"

09:34
Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți
Las Fierbinți - Celentano îi sparge peretele Gianinei și devine viral pe internet

06:15
Alt Text!
MasterChef
„Este momentul vostru să străluciți!” Cine s-a descurcat mai bine la testul sub presiune

02:31
Alt Text!
play
Alt Text!
Episodul 4
play
Alt Text!
Sezonul 20, Episodul 8
play
Alt Text!
SURVIVOR România E21
play
Alt Text!
SURVIVOR: ExtraShow - Ed20
play
Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți - Vasile: "Șpaga luată la vedere e cea mai mare plăcere"
play
Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți - Gianina e vloggeriță și face live-uri pe YouTube
play
Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți - Gianina ne învață cum să ne dam cu ruj
play
Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți - Giani: "Cum se aude marea în scoică, așa se aude Italia în hainele astea"
play
Alt Text!
Las Fierbinți - Celentano îi sparge peretele Gianinei și devine viral pe internet
play
Alt Text!
„Este momentul vostru să străluciți!” Cine s-a descurcat mai bine la testul sub presiune